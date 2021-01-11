54m ago

add bookmark

Avbob body mix up: Funeral home apologises to grieving family who buried a stranger

Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Avbob undertakers.
Avbob undertakers.
Duncan Alfreds, News24
  • Funeral home Avbob said its staff failed to follow standard operating procedures and misidentified the deceased.
  • The parlour said it was in the process of obtaining necessary authorisation to exhume the person that was buried in error. 
  • The Sozombile family learnt this from Avbob on Saturday - three days after a funeral where they had buried the wrong body.

Leading funeral home Avbob has issued a public apology after one of their mortuary employees caused a mix up with bodies that resulted in a grieving family burying a total stranger.

The Sozombile family in Bizana learnt from the parlour on Saturday - three days after the funeral - that the body they thought was that of their loved one, Rosetta Sozombile, was in fact not hers.   

Avbob has accepted responsibility for the bungle.

Avbob corporate affairs general manager Adriaan Bester said the funeral home was in a process of obtaining the necessary authorisation to exhume the person that was buried erroneously, and thereafter the remains of Ms Sozombile will be laid to rest.

Bester said:

"With regards to the incorrect burial that took place we also have to confirm that our staff failed to follow standard operating procedures and misidentified the deceased as that of the late Rosetta Sozombile.


"We regret the incident and acknowledge the mistake made by our Bizana branch. It is correct that the family of the late Rosetta Sozombile made arrangements for us to remove the deceased from the hospital on 28 December 2020. The Bizana branch is a small branch with limited capacity and on the day they were attending to a number of instructions from different clients.

"Because of this and the fact that the branch is a long distance and several hours' drive away from the hospital and the mortuary where the deceased had to be kept until the funeral it took longer than expected for our staff to perform the service."

ALSO READ | Avbob apologises to PE family who got the wrong body before funeral, denies Covid-19 exposure

Bester added: "It is also true that the delivery of the deceased on the day of the funeral happened late. This was because the staff members who attended to the service on the day of the funeral experienced difficulties with the coffining process and had to obtain permission from the family to use a bigger coffin first before the service could be conducted.

"They delivered the deceased to the family and contrary to standard operating procedures and protocols they failed to wear the required personal protective equipment."

Bester admitted that the bungle was caused by his employees.

"Despite the above I would like to emphasise that we are not attempting to make excuses for the mistakes and procedural deviations which led to the sub-standard performance of our duties. At this time we would once again like to apologise to the family and loved ones for the inconvenience and disruptions caused. As we have already informed the family we will conduct all services and perform the burial at no cost to them," said Bester.    

Sozombile family spokesperson Manono Sozombile could not be reached for comment at the time of writing. His response will be added when received.

He had, however, told DispatchLive that he was not happy with the service from Avbob and that he felt undermined. 

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
avbobport elizabetheastern cape
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Will you continue to use WhatsApp following the company announcing a change terms of service which would force users to share personal data?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, the terms of service do not bother me enough to switch
46% - 2310 votes
No, I will be switching over to a new service
49% - 2467 votes
I've never used WhatsApp
5% - 235 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
15.51
(-1.38)
ZAR/GBP
20.98
(-1.47)
ZAR/EUR
18.88
(-1.25)
ZAR/AUD
11.96
(-1.36)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.37)
Gold
1848.78
(+0.29)
Silver
25.18
(+1.06)
Platinum
1033.00
(0.00)
Brent Crude
56.24
(0.00)
Palladium
2367.50
(+0.70)
All Share
63759.93
(+0.38)
Top 40
58717.77
(+0.50)
Financial 15
12092.21
(-1.76)
Industrial 25
83021.42
(+1.79)
Resource 10
65071.39
(-0.26)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals...

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | These compassionate chefs turned 'waste food' into 1.3 million meals for the hungry
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo