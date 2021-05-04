1h ago

add bookmark

Avian flu found at second East Rand farm

Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A second East Rand poultry farm has recorded cases of avian flu, the South African Poultry Association says.
A second East Rand poultry farm has recorded cases of avian flu, the South African Poultry Association says.
Getty Images
  • A second East Rand farm has had an outbreak of avian flu.
  • The farm is the third to have an outbreak since April.
  • It is believed that wild migratory birds are linked to the outbreak.

A second East Rand poultry farm has recorded cases of avian flu, the South African Poultry Association said on Tuesday.

This comes after a farm in Ekurhuleni recorded an outbreak in April.

Association spokesperson Izaak Breitenbach said the incident was recorded on Monday.

He added that a third farm on the border of the North West and Gauteng also recorded an outbreak two weeks ago.

Avian influenza is a viral respiratory disease that's believed to be transmitted by wild migratory birds. In Southern Africa, the H5N8 strain of the disease affects the poultry industry.

READ | Why birds in the Eastern Cape have been dropping dead from the sky

Due to the location of the farms and after genetic sequencing, Breitenbach said the idea that the virus was transmitted between poultry or farms, had been ruled out.

The Ekurhuleni farm, which first recorded an outbreak in April, was part of the H5N8 highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) outbreak in 2017.

READ | North West reports outbreak of African swine fever

The farm was put under quarantine in April.

Following the outbreak, Botswana's government banned poultry and poultry product imports from South Africa. The ban has since been eased, Breitenbach said, and it now only applies to farms in the areas affected by the outbreak.

Tests have shown that the outbreaks are linked to wild birds and involves the same strain that has been recorded in Europe. This means it is likely being transmitted by migratory birds, according to Breitenbach.

He says the impact on the industry is still quite small and that the outbreaks have had no impact on eggs and meat products on the market.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburggreen
Lottery
Six people strike lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is social media doing more harm than good?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, our children are exposed and we can't protect them
49% - 2341 votes
Yes, but social media is part of the new reality
46% - 2204 votes
No, it's great for growing a child's world view
5% - 243 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
USD/ZAR
14.49
(+0.7)
GBP/ZAR
20.08
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.42
(+0.3)
AUD/ZAR
11.19
(+0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(+0.5)
Gold
1,790.41
(-0.2)
Silver
26.95
(+0.2)
Platinum
1,250.50
(+1.4)
Brent Crude
67.56
(+1.2)
Palladium
2,999.84
(+0.9)
All Share
66,516
(-0.1)
Top 40
60,731
(-0.1)
Financial 15
12,091
(-0.5)
Industrial 25
85,043
(-0.6)
Resource 10
69,147
(+0.8)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects

28 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town brothers dig deep to help supply local feeding projects
FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Leap of faith: Car accident inspires Pretoria mom to start skin and hair care brand
FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice...

22 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Wimpy employee who went viral for her sensational singing voice records song with DJ Tira
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo