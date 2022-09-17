26m ago

Avian flu strikes endangered penguins in Cape Town

Nicole McCain
African penguins pictured at Boulder's Beach.
  • Avian flu was detected in penguins in Cape Town.
  • Four cases were confirmed among the endangered seabirds at Boulders Penguin Colony.
  • Despite the infections, the popular tourist destination will remain open to the public - for now.


Cape Town's well-loved penguin colony faces a new threat: avian flu.

The disease was detected at the Boulders Penguin Colony.

The flu strain is the same as the one detected in seabirds in the Western Cape last year. That outbreak saw thousands of birds die in vulnerable colonies.

Now, conservationists worry the same fate could await the endangered penguins - if quick action is not taken.

Once seabirds show symptoms of bird flu, they usually die soon afterward, said Dr David Roberts, a clinical veterinarian at the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds (Sanccob).

He said:

It can also pose a significant risk to breeding colonies if there is an outbreak in endangered species, like the African Penguin, Cape Cormorant and Cape Gannet. An outbreak could significantly affect the population numbers.

With a population of only 3 000 birds at Boulders, every death places strain on conservation efforts to revive the colony's numbers.

As of Friday, there had been four confirmed cases and another seven suspected cases, said Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) management.

The outbreak of bird flu last year killed an estimated 230 African penguins, said Roberts.

"At the peak of the outbreak, more than 500 affected birds were collected per day. The population-level effect was of an unprecedented scale, and approximately 15% of the South African population of Cape cormorants died from avian influenza in less than four months, showing that disease can play a significant role in population decline in endangered species," he said.

The outbreak devastated the endangered Cape cormorant population in the Western Cape, resulting in the deaths of 24 000 birds. The worst-affected area was Dyer Island off Gansbaai, home to a Cape cormorant breeding colony.

According to Roberts, the actual number of deaths was likely to be far higher.

Before the outbreak, there were an estimated 57 000 Cape cormorant breeding pairs in South Africa. However, the population had seen dwindling numbers over the last 30 years, with it declining by more than 50%.

TMNP said the number of infected birds at the Boulders Colony "is still very low at this stage".

"South African National Parks, Western Cape Veterinary Services, City of Cape Town, Sanccob and other seabird rehabilitation centres are closely monitoring the situation and will assess the need for further action," said TMNP in a statement.

Controlling the spread of the disease among wild birds can prove difficult, Roberts said.

He said:

Removing sick and dead birds from the environment can slow the spread of the virus. Another way to ensure that disease does not have a serious effect on endangered birds is to address the other factors that are causing stress to the population, and ensuring that there is a healthy environment for them to live in, with sufficient nesting space and food, and reducing disturbance and pollution.

Despite the infections, the popular tourist destination will remain open to the public - for now - according to authorities.

"TMNP and its conservation partners are taking precautions to reduce the spread of the virus. This includes limiting access to the breeding colony, including researchers, and applying strict disinfection of footwear when staff leave the colony. Dead and sick birds will also be removed and transferred to Sanccob for assessment and possible testing," TMNP said.

The virus has a low risk for humans, but is a threat to domestic poultry.

The virus is spread among birds by faeces and other body excretions, and by people handling sick birds.

"Even though the virus is unlikely to infect humans, precautions should be taken. Gloves and masks should be worn if handling birds. Any equipment, including vehicles and protective clothing that could be contaminated, should be disinfected," said TMNP.

TMNP said closing the colony to visitors "is not justified at this stage". However, visitors must stay on designated boardwalks and are urged to report sick or dead birds to TMNP management.

"Affected birds are weak and may look tame, cannot fly, show signs of tremors or twitches and seizures or loss of balance, and one or both eyes may be droopy or cloudy. Please do not approach, touch or handle the birds," said TMNP.


Read more on:
sanccobcape townwestern capeanimalsavian flu
