11m ago

add bookmark

Awaiting-trial prisoner nabbed after escaping from police custody

Canny Maphanga
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Getty Images/Gallo Images

An awaiting-trial prisoner was nabbed after he escaped from police custody in September last year, Limpopo police said in a statement on Wednesday.

The 33-year-old suspect was re-arrested in Zaaiplaas, Groblersdal, on Monday after the police received a tip-off from a resident that he had been admitted to a hospital in Mpumalanga after he was assaulted by residents while allegedly attempting to rape an elderly woman. 

"The suspect allegedly changed his name at the hospital to disguise his identity.

"The suspect escaped with other inmates who were arrested for rape and robbery with aggravating circumstances," police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said.

ALSO READ | Two prisoners escape from Makhanda prison while serving sentences for serious crimes

The suspect, who was arrested for murder and rape, escaped when the police were doing a routine cell check. 

"The police pursued them and subsequently managed to re-arrest the other two suspects, but he managed to evade arrest and was on the run until his apprehension on Monday," Ngoepe added.

He is expected to appear in the local magistrate's court soon on charges of escaping from lawful custody, murder and two counts of rapes.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocrime
Lottery
Lucky Wednesday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 944 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1149 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5942 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.62
(+0.22)
ZAR/GBP
20.28
(+0.43)
ZAR/EUR
17.62
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.35
(+0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.04)
Gold
1774.55
(-0.79)
Silver
27.33
(+1.04)
Platinum
1251.51
(+0.06)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2383.00
(+0.19)
All Share
67110.07
(-0.17)
Top 40
61738.47
(-0.06)
Financial 15
12448.58
(-1.95)
Industrial 25
89719.43
(+0.44)
Resource 10
66163.46
(-0.07)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo