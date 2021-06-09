1h ago

add bookmark

WATCH | 'Hands off Jeremy Vearey!' Supporters take to the streets over top cop's dismissal

accreditation
Tammy Petersen
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Supporters of axed policeman Major-General, Jeremy Vearey on Wednesday marched to Parliament, while others gathered at police stations, calling for his reinstatement.
  • Vearey was fired last month after being found guilty of misconduct for "disrespectful" social media posts.
  • An open letter, signed by St George's Cathedral Dean Michael Weeder, was handed over to a representative of the Presidency, calling for an inquiry into policing.

An open letter calling for the reinstatement of axed Major-General Vearey and the establishment of an inquiry into policing was handed over at Parliament for the attention of President Cyril Ramaphosa and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Wednesday.

It said the "current form of political and criminal biased policing must be expeditiously stopped, otherwise the malaise of the police services and its increasing lack of legitimacy will continue".

About 100 people gathered outside St George's Cathedral in Cape Town for a march to Parliament where the open letter, signed by Dean Michael Weeder, was handed over to a representative of the Presidency.

Vearey was fired last month after being found guilty of misconduct for "disrespectful" social media posts, allegedly aimed at national police commissioner Khehla Sitole.

READ | Gupta extradition: UAE confirms signing agreement on mutual legal assistance

He was subjected to an "expeditious" disciplinary process over three days between April and May on misconduct charges for a series of Facebook posts, in which he predominantly shared links to news articles about the disciplinary action against former Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 09:Benson Ngqentsu
Benson Ngqentsu Western Cape SACP leader adresses the crowd outside parliament during the Hands Off Jeremy Vearey protest.

The police charged this had been intended to harm Sitole's image.

Eastern Cape police commissioner Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga - who chaired the disciplinary hearing - recommended that Vearey be dismissed. Sitole endorsed the sanction.

According to Weeder's letter, the call was for a "police service South Africans deserve".

"Over the last decade, we have witnessed a culture of unbridled authoritarianism. It is evident in the systematic hounding out of the service of dedicated and committed police officials," it read.

"The most recent example is that of the firing from the force of … Vearey. Let us not be deceived into concluding that this is part of an anti-coloured purge. In the dark hearts and minds of some, this may indeed be the bitter poison that fuels their actions.

"Instead, it is a red herring that potentially serves to draw our focus away from the fact that many of the victimised officers have been lifelong combatants in the fight for justice and against crime.

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 09: Supporters outs
Supporters outside parliament during the Hands Off Jeremy Vearey protest.

"The beneficiaries of the absence of these persons from the fray are the country's gang lords and their allies in SAPS, the Judases in our ranks who sell their souls and betray their fellow officers for bloodstained pieces of silver."

According to Weeder, the "persecution of committed and reputable police leaders" had a direct implication for the safety of especially poor communities, where "crime and violence have reached pandemic proportions".

He called on Ramaphosa and Modise to initiate an inquiry into policing, "its end purpose being a professional police leadership in line with the prescripts of the Constitution and our democracy and with the recommendation of the National Development Plan 2030 regarding policing".

"We also seek the reinstatement of Jeremy Vearey and that the malicious prosecution against him and others be overturned.

"The current form of political and criminal biased policing must be expeditiously stopped, otherwise the malaise of the police services and its increasing lack of legitimacy will continue. 

CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA - JUNE 09: The Cape Colour
The Cape Coloured Congress during the Hands Off Jeremy Vearey Picket in Cape Town, South Africa.

"The persecution of former members of MK in the police service exposes a pattern of abusive power by many in leadership and suggest they have yet to fully embrace the values of our Constitution."

Supporters also gathered at police stations across the province, brandishing placards reading "Ons is die moer in met corruption" and "Los vir Vearey af, in jou moer in".

This was seemingly in response to his use of the term "moer hulle" in one of his flagged posts, which Ntshinga found was among those which made some officers feel afraid.

Vearey, in an interview following his dismissal, told eNCA his posts were deliberately misunderstood, to the denigration of his mother tongue, Afrikaaps.

He said the person who translated "Moer Hulle" into "F--- them up" did it on purpose and that the post was to encourage his colleague, General Peter Jacobs, to be victorious in his own Labour Court case.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsjeremy veareycape townwestern capeprotests
Lottery
R200k for two Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you believe gun ownership should be allowed for self defence?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, citizens should be able to protect themselves
88% - 18682 votes
No, it leads to increased availability and abuse of firearms
12% - 2593 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal

05 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Pressure mounts on Zweli Mkhize amid Covid-19 corruption scandal
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations

03 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 4: The disturbing role of SA's taxi industry in assassinations
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela

27 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 3 - The curious case of Vusi 'Khekhe' Mathibela
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

01 Jun

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
view
Rand - Dollar
13.74
-1.2%
Rand - Pound
19.40
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
16.74
-1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.62
-1.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.2%
Gold
1,891.37
-0.1%
Silver
27.87
+0.9%
Palladium
2,770.25
-1.5%
Platinum
1,153.00
-1.0%
Brent Crude
72.22
+1.0%
Top 40
61,433
-0.0%
All Share
67,682
+0.1%
Resource 10
65,134
-1.4%
Industrial 25
87,698
+0.2%
Financial 15
13,825
+2.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time

10h ago

Endangered tortoise Agatha does her bit for conservation - 2 eggs at a time
FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and...

08 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Activist on a mission to change perceptions about Mitchells Plain and the Cape Flats
FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at...

28 May

FEEL GOOD | Multitalented sisters credit their mom and lockdown for spot at international showcase
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Tokyo Olympics
Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation

07 Jun

Caster's Tokyo Olympics bid dealt a huge blow after African Champs cancellation
Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida

06 Jun

Bromell clocks world-leading 9.77sec in 100m in Florida
Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history

05 Jun

Jamaican star Fraser-Pryce becomes second fastest woman in 100m history
Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'

05 Jun

Olympic swim champ Chalmers admits Covid-hit Tokyo a 'bit scary'
Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth

04 Jun

Stedman Gans returns for Blitzboks, eyes Tokyo Olympics berth
Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit

03 Jun

Olympics chief says cancellation unlikely as 10 000 volunteers quit
Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training

02 Jun

Japanese city of Kurume cancels hosting of Kenyan pre-Olympic training
SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics

31 May

SA's new sprint star Shaun Maswanganyi qualifies for double at July's Olympics
Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics

28 May

Semenya fails in second attempt to qualify for Tokyo Olympics
SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top...

28 May

SA cyclist Moolman-Pasio confident Tokyo Olympics will go ahead, aims for 'top result'
Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics

28 May

Japan extends coronavirus emergency until month before Olympics
Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

27 May 2021

Naveen Daries makes SA gymnastics history by qualifying for Tokyo Olympics
After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion

27 May

After missing out on Rio 2016, SA Hockey hails Tokyo Olympics inclusion
No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo

27 May

No Wayde, Caster yet in SA Olympic squad, hockey men and women are off to Tokyo
EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one...

26 May

EXCLUSIVE | SA sprint sensation Akani Simbine on track for Tokyo podium: 'No one has the upper hand'
'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning

25 May

'No change' on Olympics, Japan says after US virus travel warning
'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo

25 May

'Prepared' Jordy Smith looking to put SA surfing on the map in Tokyo
Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games

22 May

Team SA to receive Covid-19 vaccines ahead of Tokyo Games
Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief

19 May

Most at Tokyo Olympic village to be vaccinated by Games: IOC chief
Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation

18 May

Tokyo doctors association calls for Olympics cancellation
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21151.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo