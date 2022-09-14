36m ago

add bookmark

Axe falls on IFP councillor who voted to oust Joburg speaker

accreditation
Alex Patrick
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco Da Gama.
City of Johannesburg speaker Vasco Da Gama.
Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Beeld, file
  • IFP councillor Sbusiso Phakathi was axed as a councillor in the Joburg party caucus after voting to oust speaker Vasco da Gama.
  • The party announced his immediate recall after it found him guilty of bringing the IFP into disrepute by disobeying it.
  • It said it was an active participant in the coalition government and the motion of no confidence was not sanctioned by the IFP.

The dust is starting to settle after cracks appeared in the Johannesburg multiparty government last month.

The IFP has axed its councillor who voted in favour of the motion of no confidence in council speaker Vasco da Gama.

On Wednesday, the party announced the immediate recall of Sbusiso Phakathi as councillor and member of the IFP Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) after it found him guilty of bringing the party into disrepute by disobeying it.

In a statement, the party said: "[The] IFP is an active participant in the coalition government in the City of Johannesburg; and the motion in question was not sanctioned by the IFP or the coalition partners.

WATCH | Fist fight breaks out at Cope press briefing

"Having received a report from the IFP caucus and the IFP Gauteng PEC, the said councillor was charged. His matter was heard - in his presence - in terms of section 11.10 of the IFP constitution, on Saturday, 10 September 2022."

On 31 August, a motion of no confidence in Da Gama was tabled during the council sitting.

The IFP mandate to its Johannesburg caucus was not to support the motion. 

In a similar line, the chair of chairs, councillor Colleen Makhubele, is being investigated by her party, Cope, for the same reasons.

Makhubele failed in her bid to hold a special meeting of council on Tuesday after an urgent interdict by the city manager was heard on Monday. 

She had appointed herself acting speaker in Da Gama's place and wanted to hold the meeting to vote in an official speaker.

Notably, it has been indicated at the next council sitting, a motion of no confidence in Mayor Mpho Phalatse might be tabled.

Cope has distanced itself from Makhubele's conduct.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
city of johannesburgcopegautengjohannesburgparty politicspolitics
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you feel about the decision to send Springbok flyhalf Elton Jantjies and team dietician Zeenat Simjee home from Argentina after reports of their alleged affair?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Another Jantjies scandal? They need to drop him for good
69% - 3371 votes
The Springbok camp is overreacting, these things happen
7% - 343 votes
They should've dealt with it after the Rugby Championship
10% - 471 votes
Infidelity isn't a crime, I'm done with the morality police
14% - 682 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.46
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.20
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.45
-0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.78
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.2%
Gold
1,702.85
+0.0%
Silver
19.63
+1.5%
Palladium
2,164.00
+2.7%
Platinum
912.00
+3.2%
Brent Crude
93.17
-0.9%
Top 40
61,386
-0.5%
All Share
67,964
-0.5%
Resource 10
62,729
-0.2%
Industrial 25
84,067
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,608
-1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal

13 Sep

Discipline is 'the hallmark of all success', says Limpopo's top principal
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo