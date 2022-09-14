Axe falls on IFP councillor who voted to oust Joburg speaker

IFP councillor Sbusiso Phakathi was axed as a councillor in the Joburg party caucus after voting to oust speaker Vasco da Gama.

The party announced his immediate recall after it found him guilty of bringing the IFP into disrepute by disobeying it.

It said it was an active participant in the coalition government and the motion of no confidence was not sanctioned by the IFP.

The dust is starting to settle after cracks appeared in the Johannesburg multiparty government last month.

The IFP has axed its councillor who voted in favour of the motion of no confidence in council speaker Vasco da Gama.

On Wednesday, the party announced the immediate recall of Sbusiso Phakathi as councillor and member of the IFP Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) after it found him guilty of bringing the party into disrepute by disobeying it.

In a statement, the party said: "[The] IFP is an active participant in the coalition government in the City of Johannesburg; and the motion in question was not sanctioned by the IFP or the coalition partners.

"Having received a report from the IFP caucus and the IFP Gauteng PEC, the said councillor was charged. His matter was heard - in his presence - in terms of section 11.10 of the IFP constitution, on Saturday, 10 September 2022."

On 31 August, a motion of no confidence in Da Gama was tabled during the council sitting.

The IFP mandate to its Johannesburg caucus was not to support the motion.

In a similar line, the chair of chairs, councillor Colleen Makhubele, is being investigated by her party, Cope, for the same reasons.

Makhubele failed in her bid to hold a special meeting of council on Tuesday after an urgent interdict by the city manager was heard on Monday.

She had appointed herself acting speaker in Da Gama's place and wanted to hold the meeting to vote in an official speaker.

Notably, it has been indicated at the next council sitting, a motion of no confidence in Mayor Mpho Phalatse might be tabled.

Cope has distanced itself from Makhubele's conduct.



