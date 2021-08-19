Axed defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is the new National Assembly Speaker

Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula is the new National Assembly Speaker.

MPs voted for a new Speaker on Thursday after Thandi Modise was moved to the national executive.

Mapisa-Nqakula received 199 votes.

After being roundly rejected by all opposition parties, axed defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been elected Speaker of the National Assembly.



Voting was done by way of secret ballot after the official opposition DA fielded an opposing candidate, forcing the vote.

The second-biggest opposition party, the EFF, did not take part in the process.

Mapisa-Nqakula said:

I am particularly emotional today, having been nominated for this position. I also felt great pride as a member of this House and as a South African observing this moment. It is upon this foundation that Parliament has stood. All our people represented here in this Parliament should always feel comfortable that all their interests will have due consideration here.

Mapisa-Nqakula said all branches of the state should work together in addressing the nation's problems.

On 5 August, the position of a co-head of a branch of government became vacant when President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Speaker Thandi Modise as defence and military veterans minister in Mapisa-Nqakula's stead. He cryptically said that Mapisa-Nqakula would be "deployed to a new position".

Earlier this month, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina called a special ANC caucus meeting, addressed by ANC chairperson Gwede Mantashe, who, according to News24's understanding, made it clear that Mapisa-Nqakula is the ANC leadership's preferred candidate.

As is often the case, Mantashe's wish from Luthuli House came to pass in the caucus.

The DA's candidate, Annelie Lotriet, garnered 82 votes.

