1h ago

add bookmark

Axed House of Traditional Leaders chair wins interim court bid to prevent it from replacing him

Malibongwe Dayimani
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana.
Chief Mwelo Nonkonyana.
Lee Warren/Gallo Images/Getty Images
  • Mwelo Nonkonyana has obtained an interim court order preventing the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders from replacing him.
  • He has submitted court papers challenging his 31 July removal, where he was voted out as chairperson of the House.
  • He was accused of bringing the House into disrepute after he allegedly oversaw a family funeral where lockdown laws were ignored.

Axed chairperson of the Eastern Cape House of Traditional Leaders and former SAFA vice president Nkosi Mwelo Nonkonyana has taken the "House" and Traditional Affairs MEC Xolile Nqatha to court, challenging his removal from his position.   

Nonkonyana has obtained an interim court order interdicting the House and Nqatha from appointing a new chairperson or evicting him from his state home in Clubview.

He obtained the interdict from the Eastern Cape High Court in Bhisho following his application seeking a review and the setting aside of his removal.

An interim order was granted on Monday, pending an outcome of his application.

Nonkonyana was removed as chairperson through a vote of no confidence on 31 July for allegedly bringing the House into disrepute.

His axing came after he was suspended by Nqatha over the violation of lockdown regulations, after Nonkonyana allegedly organised a big family funeral and refused to adhere to the Level 5 regulations in April.

ALSO READ | ANC should remove Eastern Cape leader who swore at residents - DA

In his court submissions, Nonkonyana challenged the constitutionality of his removal, accusing the now acting chairperson of the House, Chief Langa Mavuso, of allowing a division and directing the members to vote for his removal, adding it was in contravention of the law.

Called for comment, Mavuso disagreed: "He is confused. That meeting was approved by him. He presided over an exco meeting that approved that agenda. The sitting where he was removed was presided over by him, and he was only asked to leave the House when we wanted to discuss his matter. The members removed him based on the Constitution."

Mavuso said an agreement had been reached by two legal teams that he will not be evicted pending the finalisation of the order.

"An agreement was reached on four issues that he will retain House for now, and we will delay the election of chairperson until the main application is held on 25 August. He will not have his salary and benefits though."

In the same meeting in which Nonkonyana was voted out, Nkosi Vuyani Gebindlala was also voted out as leader of the House.

In a statement Nqatha said: "Both members are accused of bringing the House into disrepute. Nkosi Nonkonyana is also said to have violated regulations of the national lockdown on Covid-19 during the funeral of a member of his family, among other things".

Nqatha confirmed that seven members had voted against the motion to remove Nonkonyana, while 25 had voted for it.

"We respect the decision of the members of the House. A meeting will be convened shortly to elect new leadership."

Nonkonyana and Gwebindlala have both been reduced to ordinary members.

Called for comment, Nqatha's spokesperson Makhaya Komisa said: "We decided not to oppose the interdict, pending his main court application challenging his removal".

In his main submission challenging the removal, Nonkonyana’s attorneys have requested that he retain the motor vehicle in his possession, as well as other equipment and devices.

They also want him to keep his official residence, continue to be paid his salary by the department, and for the House not to elect a person to fill the position in question.

Related Links
Warrant of arrest issued for AbaThembu Prince Azenathi Dalindyebo for court no-show
King Dalindyebo remains on AbaThembu throne as ousted son Azenathi loses bid to return
Return of the King: AbaThembu battle over throne heads to court as royal rift deepens
Read more on:
mwelo nonkonyanaport elizabethcourts
Lottery
One player wins R300K Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Russia has approved a Covid-19 vaccine. Would you take the vaccine if it were available in South Africa?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes I would
28% - 845 votes
No I would not
26% - 767 votes
I'd wait to see the outcomes first
46% - 1371 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

13h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?

08 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: How far has SA come after over four months of fighting a deadly virus?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.42
(+1.31)
ZAR/GBP
22.80
(+1.45)
ZAR/EUR
20.50
(+1.28)
ZAR/AUD
12.48
(+1.44)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+2.08)
Gold
1942.08
(-4.27)
Silver
26.59
(-8.53)
Platinum
958.60
(-2.51)
Brent Crude
44.95
(+1.33)
Palladium
2144.54
(-3.48)
All Share
57168.24
(+0.72)
Top 40
52831.61
(+0.76)
Financial 15
10215.75
(+3.21)
Industrial 25
75524.64
(+1.14)
Resource 10
58677.82
(-0.46)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand

08 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Rescued sea turtle, Olaf, bounces back after NSRI rescues him in Strand
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

07 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20224.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo