Axed Kaya FM MD challenges dismissal in court, claims allegations against her fabricated

Cebelihle Bhengu
Sibongile Mtyali.
  • Kaya FM managing director Sibongile Mtyali is challenging her dismissal from the radio station.
  • She says her dismissal is based on fabricated allegations of poor performance and inaccessibility to presenters, including afternoon drive show host Sizwe Dhlomo.
  • Mtyali also alleges the station violated its internal processes by considering grievances raised by Dhlomo, who is a contractor.

Axed Kaya FM managing director Sibongile Mtyali is challenging her dismissal from the Parktown station in papers filed at the Labour Court. 

Mtyali was dismissed last month after several employees filed complaints against her with the station's board. 

They relate to her alleged poor performance and inaccessibility to presenters, among other complaints. 

In court papers, Mtyali argued the board did not follow due processes before finalising her dismissal. 

Among other ways the board did this, she alleged, was considering the complaint laid against her by afternoon drive show host Sizwe Dhlomo, despite him being a contractor and not a permanent employee at the station. 

"As a contractor, Mr Dhlomo could not raise a grievance. This is a process reserved for permanent staff or employees of Kaya FM.

"Strangely, Mr Dhlomo was allowed to raise a grievance, despite him being a contractor and not an employee," Mtyali said in court papers. 

She alleged Dhlomo's complaint against her emanated from her refusal to compel sports presenter Mpho Maboi to report to work two hours before the afternoon drive show. 

Mtyali said this complaint had evolved into allegations of favouritism, collusion, and meddling in operational matters. 

She also claimed the allegations were fabricated and accused the station of concealing the reason for her dismissal as poor performance, which she denied. 

Mtyali also argued station management would have raised concerns about her alleged poor performance during her KPI review with them. 

"If they were true, these allegations would point to serious misconduct, not incapacity. I was thus entitled to a disciplinary inquiry in terms of my employment contract."


She claimed the station's audience grew under her leadership and she scored a 3/5 for her overall performance.

Management, Mtyali said, could have raised concerns about her performance during performance reviews. 

"Kaya FM has failed to mobilise any factual attacks on the presence of another alternative remedy for an unlawful dismissal."


PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

Podcast series: click here to find them all

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

True Crime Podcasts

