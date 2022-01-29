Axed SABC news head Phathsiwa Magopeni set to challenge dismissal - report

Fired SABC head of news Phathiswa Magopeni is reportedly set to legally challenge her dismissal.

She was fired from her position on Friday, and ordered to hand in any SABC property in her possession by 12:00 on Monday.

Sanef believes that Magopeni has been treated unfairly by the SABC.

Axed SABC's head of news Phathsiwa Magopeni is said to be set to legally challenge her dismissal, the public broadcaster reported on Saturday.

This after she was fired on Friday, a month after a disciplinary hearing headed by advocate Nazeer Cassi, found her guilty of misconduct, and instructed the board to find an appropriate sanction.



The proceedings were related to the erroneous airing of an interdicted Special Assignments episode.

Citing a "breakdown in the trust relationship" between her and the broadcaster, SABC group chief executive officer Madoda Mxakwe, in the letter confirming her dismissal, wrote that Magopeni had not offered mitigating factors for consideration, despite requesting extensions.

Magopeni had on Thursday written to the company, saying she was not obliged to provide her mitigating factors, and charging that the process, recommendation and sanction were not in line with the SABC’s disciplinary code and procedure. She went to describe the proceedings as incompetent.

She had claimed that the disciplinary action against her was a result of political interference after the ANC’s Fikile Mbalula blamed the public broadcaster for the party’s dismal performance in the elections.

On Saturday, the SA National Editors’ Forum said Magopeni’s "abrupt dismissal" had come before a panel had adjudicated her "very serious grievances" against Mxakwe and chairperson Bongumusa Makhathini. She had accused them of interfering in the editorial independence of the SABC by forcing her to set up interviews with ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa during last year’s municipal elections campaign.



"Magopeni confidently contends that her sacking is directly linked to her refusal to take instructions from her bosses," Sanef chairperson Sbu Ngalwa said in a statement.

'Disheartening'

"This pattern needs to be condemned because it makes a mockery of labour laws and associated processes. It also leads to a mistrust of our public institutions and denies the public broadcaster their constitutionally protected freedom of media.

"An environment where people can be fired following political interference by the ANC-influenced elections campaign leads to self- censorship and restrains journalists and media workers from the freedom they need to do their job."



Ngalwa said that Magopeni had been treated unfairly by the SABC, as they "continued to ignore her submissions to their various nefarious intents, such as calling her to give reasons for mitigation against her dismissal, which she wrote back to, yet they ignored that and released an ill-informed statement regarding her dismissal".

"The SABC management and board, since making the announcement to charge Magopeni, has carried itself in a questionable manner that has not only been disheartening, but has also put a negative dent on the reputation of the public broadcaster.

"It’s unfortunate that the gains made in recent years since Magopeni assumed the leadership of the news team are now being taken backward, by a management team that wants to see the news division led asunder with clear political influence from the ANC," the Sanef chair said.

Magopeni’s lawyer Rui Roxo told News24 he had not spoken to his client since 21 January and had not received any further instructions from her.

Magopeni could not immediately be reached for comment.

'Timing raises far too many questions'

In a statement, the SABC said the decision to dismiss Magopeni was procedurally fair.

Campaign for Free Expression executive director Anton Harber said Magopeni had raised serious concerns about editorial interference, and that he found it "quite extraordinary" that she had been fired while her complaints were still to be heard.

He said he was "surprised" that she had been dismissed, adding that there were questions to be raised about the disciplinary procedure, because the "timing of this just raises far too many concerns".

According to Harber, the SABC under Magopeni had come a long way in establishing its independence and credibility.

"I think this incident has highlighted that there is not much awareness and experience in the SABC of handling complicated issues in the relationship between editors, managers and lawyers, which is always a difficult and complicated relationship. The SABC has a good code of ethics, but on a practical level there doesn’t seem to be many experience in handling these situations," he said.

Magopeni has been instructed to hand in all SABC property in her possession by 12:00 on Monday.