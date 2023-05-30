Babalwa Ngonyama exits Aspen board as UCT council accepts her resignation as chair

Former UCT council chairperson Babalwa Ngonyama has resigned from the Aspen board of directors.

The exit from Aspen comes as the UCT council accepted her resignation as chair because she was a 'risk' to the university.

An independent panel appointed by the UCT council berated Ngonyama for lying about the resignation of former deputy vice-chancellor Lis Lange.

Babalwa Ngonyama, the former chairperson of the University of Cape Town (UCT) council, has resigned from her position on the board of Aspen Holdings with immediate effect.



This latest resignation comes in the same month that she left the UCT council, on the back of an interim report by an independent investigation that recommended she be removed as chairperson.

Aspen confirmed the resignation on Monday, saying that Ngonyama had "diligently served as an independent non-executive director of Aspen Holdings since 1 April 2016".

Ngonyama had chaired the Audit and Risk Committee since 2018.

"The board wishes to express its sincere appreciation to Ms Ngonyama for her service to Aspen over the past seven years. The board is in the process of reviewing potential candidates for appointment to the board and will make further announcements regarding the appointment of an interim chair of the Audit and Risk Committee," it said in a statement.

Ngonyama was not available for comment at the time of publication. It will be added once received.

On Tuesday, the UCT council released a statement in which it accepted Ngonyama's resignation as council chair.

The council quotes findings from an interim report, chaired by retired Supreme Court of Appeal President Lex Mpati, which emphasises Ngonyama's lies during the process to end former deputy vice-chancellor Lis Lange's contract with UCT.

News24 previously reported that Ngonyama had said her resignation from the UCT council was motivated by the impact of the "current circumstances on [her] wellness and health". She has also taken UCT to court.

Ngonyama, according to the council, initiated a "strategy to terminate Lange's contract prematurely, and renew the former VC (Mamokgethi Phakeng's) term for a further five years... in violation of the council-approved policy for the reappointment of an incumbent".

Ngonyama had "no authority to approach Lange in connection with her second term" and "falsely informed Lange, or acted without council's authority in telling the latter, that council would not support her wish to be appointed for a second term".

According to the UCT council, Ngonyama further "falsely claimed" that Lange's reasons for departure were "personal and confidential" and also lied about Lange becoming "abusive" during a meeting with her (Ngonyama).

Ngonyama, according to the council, attempted to "stymie the work" of the independent panel through an "ill-conceived legal stratagem", despite earlier assurances that she supported the establishment of the panel.

The interim report vindicates Lange, who claimed she was pushed out after being told by Ngonyama that Phakeng didn't want her to continue for a second term.

Phakeng left UCT in February, with a R12-million golden handshake.

Emeritus Professor Daya Reddy has been appointed as the university's interim vice-chancellor.