18m ago

Share

Babies in boxes: Probe shows allegations of serious misconduct against Mahikeng hospital management - MEC

accreditation
Yoliswa Sobuwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
This picture of babies in the hospital's neonatal unit being kept in cardboard boxes were shared on social media, prompting an investigation.
This picture of babies in the hospital's neonatal unit being kept in cardboard boxes were shared on social media, prompting an investigation.
Supplied
  • A report released by the North West health MEC has revealed allegations of serious misconduct against Mahikeng Provincial Hospital management. 
  • Five hospital management members will be temporarily relocated to nearby facilities to allow the investigation to continue unhindered.  
  • MEC Madoda Sambatha said he had reviewed his decision about the precautionary suspension of the two officials suspended last week. 

A preliminary North West health department investigation into babies being placed inside cardboard boxes at Mahikeng Provincial Hospital revealed allegations of serious misconduct against hospital management. 

This is according to North West Health MEC Madoda Sambatha.

On Thursday, Sambatha released the preliminary investigation report that was part of a multi-phased approach adopted by the department to resolve the challenges experienced at the hospital. 

Last Friday, the department announced it had launched an investigation into babies being placed in cardboard boxes in the hospital's neonatal section. 

This came after a Facebook post showed babies wrapped in purple hospital blankets, with nasogastric tubes, and placed in brown boxes. 

READ | Mahikeng hospital gets 18 incubators after newborns found to have been placed in cardboard boxes

Last Friday, the North West health department investigated the incident.

According to the provincial department, a report has called for five hospital management members to be temporarily relocated to nearby facilities to allow the investigation to continue unhindered. 

Sambatha said: 

I have also reviewed my decision about the precautionary suspension of the two officials following the report's release. I have constantly said that the precautionary suspension was never punitive but to give space to ascertain whether their presence would not interfere with the investigation.

He said the department had channelled skills and resources to augment the operational capacity at the hospital for effective service delivery. 

"The hospital has consistently been experiencing a very high bed utilisation rate, particularly in neonatal, orthopaedic and 72-hour psychiatric units. We had to sit down as a department with the hospital management to come up with measures to alleviate the situation to optimise efficiencies at the facility," Sambatha said.

He said a space audit was conducted as part of the intervention, and the postnatal unit would be moved to gynaecology to allow that space to be converted into a neonatal ward to accommodate 79 incubators and cribs.

"The clinical space will be increased with additional beds; the orthopaedic beds will be increased from 46 to 66 with a separate female ward. An additional 15 beds in the Bophelong Psychiatric Hospital will be utilised for female patients on 72-hour observation," he said. 

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
madoda sambathamahikengnorth westhealthservice delivery
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the wardens deployed across Gauteng will make a dent in curbing crime?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, proper policing is needed
79% - 3964 votes
Yes, anything will help at this point
21% - 1053 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

30 May

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more

17 May

LISTEN | Tighten your budgets: Eskom's power stations could cost you more
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.60
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
24.57
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
21.07
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.89
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Platinum
1,010.00
+0.6%
Palladium
1,398.01
+1.5%
Gold
1,981.47
+1.0%
Silver
23.90
+1.6%
Brent Crude
72.60
-1.5%
Top 40
70,656
+0.9%
All Share
75,783
+1.0%
Resource 10
68,962
+2.2%
Industrial 25
102,956
+0.2%
Financial 15
14,630
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in...

19 May

'I pushed and finally made it': Security guard worked nights at university, sat in class by day for degree
Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first

17 May

Karate couple reach 8th Dan together in world first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

13h ago

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo