Babita Deokaran: Arrest the kingpins behind the murder, says Kathrada Foundation

Getrude Makhafola
Civil society organisations held a candlelight vigil for slain Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran, who was murdered outside her home on 23 August 2021.
Kayleen Morgan, News24
  • The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation has urged police to arrest the masterminds behind the murder of whistleblowers helping to fight corruption.
  • Seven people were arrested for the murder of Babita Deokaran, a Gauteng health department official who was a witness in a PPE tender corruption probe.
  • The foundation's director Neeshan Balton said many families of slain whistleblowers have been left in the cold with no justice.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation welcomed the arrest of seven people in connection with the murder of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran and urged investigators to arrest those who ordered her killing.

Deokaran, who was the chief director of financial accounting at the Gauteng Department of Health, was gunned down outside her home in Johannesburg on Monday after dropping her daughter off at school.

READ | Babita Deokaran: SIU says measures are in place to protect witnesses and whistleblowers

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's executive director Neeshan Balton said those who continue to give orders to kill whistleblowers should be brought to justice.

"It is crucial that those who may have ordered Deokaran's killing – irrespective of who they are or what power they may wield – are brought to book. The kingpins should not be immune to justice. This is essential to reinforce public confidence in the state's ability to investigate, prosecute and jail all those who are guilty," he said.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has confirmed that Deokaran was one of its witnesses in the R300 million personal protective equipment (PPE) tender fraud investigation in the Gauteng Department of Health. Before her killing, Deokaran had reached out to the foundation, raising the alarm on PPE corruption in the department. She told Balton how she was wrongly suspended and later reinstated, and that she was being seen as an obstacle to corruption in the department.

Balton said Deokaran's killing had "struck a raw nerve" among the public.

"There's been an outpouring of anger and renewed concern about the safety of honest public servants and whistleblowers. We must, however, ask about all the other cases of slain whistleblowers. Many of these have not received sufficient public attention. How many cases have simply 'faded away', with families left without any justice?" asked Balton.

Police said the group was arrested in a joint operation at various hideouts on Thursday evening. Police recovered two firearms and two vehicles during the arrests.

The suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

