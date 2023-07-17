Babita Deokaran: Lawyers wait to see if alleged murderers will make admissions before trial starts

The case against the men accused of killing corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to 7 August due to the unavailability of the lawyer for accused number 2, Nhlangano Ndlovu.

The prosecutor, Advocate Steven Reuben, told the court that the defence had also asked for a postponement so they could take further instructions from their clients and see if there would be any admissions.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck



Judge Motsamai Makume postponed the case.

The six accused – Ndlovu, Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla – appeared at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

They are accused of killing Deokaran outside her home in Mondeor, Johannesburg, in August 2021.

READ | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

Deokaran was a senior finance official at the Gauteng Department of Health. She flagged suspicious payments worth R850 million which were paid to shell companies and politicians, among other companies and individuals.

The six accused have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.



