1h ago

Share

Babita Deokaran: Lawyers wait to see if alleged murderers will make admissions before trial starts

accreditation
Belinda Pheto
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The six men accused of killing Babita Deokaran.
The six men accused of killing Babita Deokaran.
Belinda Pheto

The case against the men accused of killing corruption whistleblower Babita Deokaran has been postponed to 7 August due to the unavailability of the lawyer for accused number 2, Nhlangano Ndlovu.

The prosecutor, Advocate Steven Reuben, told the court that the defence had also asked for a postponement so they could take further instructions from their clients and see if there would be any admissions.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Judge Motsamai Makume postponed the case.

The six accused – Ndlovu, Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla – appeared at the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday. 

They are accused of killing Deokaran outside her home in Mondeor, Johannesburg, in August 2021.

READ | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

Deokaran was a senior finance official at the Gauteng Department of Health. She flagged suspicious payments worth R850 million which were paid to shell companies and politicians, among other companies and individuals.

The six accused have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
babita deokarangautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree that proposed changes to SA's smoking laws will further empower the illicit trade?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, we saw it play out during lockdown
84% - 4123 votes
No, that's a cop-out view from big tobacco
16% - 783 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

13 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.07
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
23.62
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
20.29
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
+0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Platinum
972.64
+0.7%
Palladium
1,269.19
+0.4%
Gold
1,951.46
-0.2%
Silver
24.75
-0.8%
Brent Crude
79.87
-1.9%
Top 40
71,774
-1.0%
All Share
77,037
-0.9%
Resource 10
63,587
-2.2%
Industrial 25
106,036
-0.9%
Financial 15
16,640
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck

11 Jul

76% of South Africans run out of money before month-end | #RealityCheck
WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability

11 Jul

WATCH: How investing in water and energy can secure your business' sustainability
Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan

11 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: Finding the extra cash in your spending plan
Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way

11 Jul

Want a brand-new MacBook? Here’s the easiest way
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo