46m ago

add bookmark

Babita Deokaran murder: Alleged killers back in court after being denied bail

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Babita Deokaran was murdered.
Babita Deokaran was murdered.
Facebook
  • Babita Deokaran's alleged killers will be back in court on Thursday after being denied bail in December.
  • Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in Mondeor in August after dropping her daughter off at school.
  • During a lengthy bail application, the defence team denied the charges, and said their clients were coerced into making alleged concessions.

The six men charged with the murder of Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran were expected back in court on Thursday.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla last appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in December. At the time, Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni said the group had failed "dismally" at proving exceptional circumstances in their bail application.

READ | Babita Deokaran 'killer' still a government employee after 120 days in a cell

Bail was then denied.

They were arrested after Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in Mondeor, Johannesburg, in August after dropping her daughter off at school.

The six men have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

During a lengthy bail application, the defence team denied the charges. They said their clients were coerced into making alleged concessions, one of which fingered former health minister Zweli Mkhize as their paymaster. They also said police had assaulted their clients.

After Mkhize's name was mentioned in open court, he released a statement denying any knowledge or involvement in Deokaran's murder.

EXCLUSIVE | Babita Deokaran murder confession: 'We have a job … there is a female that needs to be killed'

In the months after Deokaran's death, several News24 exclusives revealed in great detail how the alleged killers came together, as well as details about their lives.

Six men accused appear at the Johannesburg Magistr
Six men accused of the murder of Babita Deokaran appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court. File Photo.

News24 found that five of the six men hailed from the same village in rural KwaZulu-Natal and that they had gathered for a function before Deokaran was killed.

Another exclusive revealed that Mbhele was still receiving a pay cheque from the Inkosi Langalibalele District Municipality in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal where he worked, despite being behind bars and having gone AWOL in March.

The matter was expected to get under way in court on Thursday.

Did you know you can listen to articles? Subscribe to News24 for access to this exciting feature and more.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
babita deokarangautengcrimecorruption
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should Aiden Markram be dropped for the 2nd Test against New Zealand?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes! He's had his chance and now it's time for someone else.
59% - 1017 votes
No! Markram is one of our best batsmen and a return to form is around the corner.
41% - 706 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.27
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
20.55
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.16
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.97
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.3%
Gold
1,944.95
+1.9%
Silver
25.12
+2.3%
Palladium
2,589.00
+4.2%
Platinum
1,114.50
+1.9%
Brent Crude
96.84
0.0%
Top 40
66,982
-2.0%
All Share
73,489
-2.0%
Resource 10
78,828
+0.7%
Industrial 25
85,414
-3.9%
Financial 15
15,377
-3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to...

23 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man aims to climb Table Mountain 365 times this year to raise funds for safe haven
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo