Babita Deokaran murder: Alleged killers back in court after being denied bail

Babita Deokaran's alleged killers will be back in court on Thursday after being denied bail in December.

Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in Mondeor in August after dropping her daughter off at school.

During a lengthy bail application, the defence team denied the charges, and said their clients were coerced into making alleged concessions.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla last appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in December. At the time, Magistrate Sipho Sibanyoni said the group had failed "dismally" at proving exceptional circumstances in their bail application.

Bail was then denied.

They were arrested after Deokaran was gunned down outside her home in Mondeor, Johannesburg, in August after dropping her daughter off at school.

The six men have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

During a lengthy bail application, the defence team denied the charges. They said their clients were coerced into making alleged concessions, one of which fingered former health minister Zweli Mkhize as their paymaster. They also said police had assaulted their clients.

After Mkhize's name was mentioned in open court, he released a statement denying any knowledge or involvement in Deokaran's murder.

In the months after Deokaran's death, several News24 exclusives revealed in great detail how the alleged killers came together, as well as details about their lives.

News24 found that five of the six men hailed from the same village in rural KwaZulu-Natal and that they had gathered for a function before Deokaran was killed.

Another exclusive revealed that Mbhele was still receiving a pay cheque from the Inkosi Langalibalele District Municipality in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal where he worked, despite being behind bars and having gone AWOL in March.

The matter was expected to get under way in court on Thursday.

