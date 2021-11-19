Babita Deokaran murder: Bail hearing postponed after water cuts affect court precinct

The case of six men accused of the murder of Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran has been postponed because maintenance operations have affected water supply to the court precinct.

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Hlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Their bail application was supposed to continue in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Friday. The State and defence were expected to present their closing arguments. READ | Babita Deokaran 'killer's' government day job - and how he got paid while behind bars However, the court precinct was affected by water cuts in the city due to extensive maintenance operations which water utility Rand Water carried out on its infrastructure this week.

As a result, the case was postponed to 30 November.