Babita Deokaran murder case: Defence asks for more time to prepare for bail application

Lwandile Bhengu
Six men appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 30 August 2021 in connection with the murder of Babita Deokaran.
Six men appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on 30 August 2021 in connection with the murder of Babita Deokaran.
Photo: Lwandile Bhengu/News24
  • The lawyer representing the six men accused of murdering Babita Deokaran has asked for more time to consult with his clients.
  • Shafique Sarlie said he was having challenges consulting with his clients due to prison protocol.
  • All six men face charges of murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

The lawyer representing the six men charged with the murder of senior Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran has asked for more time to prepare for the bail application.

Shafique Sarlie, who is representing all six men, told the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court he has had difficulties consulting with his clients due to prison regulations.

Nhlangano Ndlovu, Siphakanyiswa Dladla, Zitha Radebe, Simphiwe Mazibuko, Sanele Mbele and Phakamani Radebe appeared briefly in court on Monday in connection with the murder.

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

Sarlie said prison regulations only allowed consultations on Friday, and they were done behind bulletproof glass using intercoms.

"It's extremely difficult to obtain proper instructions, especially through interpreters we are utilising. The end result is that we have had two days effectively to consult since the last time (in court). We often wait about an hour or so before the accused are brought for consultation," Sarlie told the court.

The six accused have been detained at the Johannesburg Prison.

The men have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Deokaran, 53, was gunned down while sitting in her car outside her home in Winchester Hills on 23 August. She had just returned from dropping her teenage daughter at school when gunmen opened fire on her car.

It was later revealed that she was a witness in the Special Investigating Unit's investigation into PPE tender fraud amounting to more than R300 million at the Gauteng health department. 

Editorial | Protect the truth, always

Members of ActionSA and Defend Our Democracy demonstrated outside court to call for justice in the case.

"We are here as ActionSA to say to South Africans that we are no longer prepared to stand down and allow this country to turn into a lawless country, where innocent South Africans are being killed for political reasons. The level of corruption we have reached in the last 26 years has reached a point where they are no longer just stealing money. They are now killing our people. There is no way we are prepared to let this happen without us confronting it directly," said ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

The matter will be back in court on 1 October.

