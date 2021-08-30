Babita Deokaran murder: More arrests expected after six accused make first court appearance

More people are expected to be arrested for the murder of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran.

On Monday, six men - Nhlanganiso Ndlovu, Siphakanyisa Dladla, Zitha Radebe, Simphiwe Mazibuko, Sanele Mbele, Phakamani Radebe - appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder. They have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to comment murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

A seventh person was arrested but was not charged due to a lack of evidence.

The 6 men charged with the murder of Gauteng Department of health official #babitadeokaran have appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on murder charges (@Lwandi_N) pic.twitter.com/Wk7l80TxFs — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) August 30, 2021

After the brief court appearance, Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said more people would be arrested for the murder. He could not provide a time frame for the additional arrests.

Deokaran, a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) witness, was gunned down outside her home last Monday.

The matter returns to court on 13 September for a bail application.

More to follow.

