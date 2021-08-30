51m ago

Babita Deokaran murder: More arrests expected after six accused make first court appearance

Six men appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on 30 August, 2021, in connection with the murder of Babita Deokaran.
Photo: Lwandile Bhengu/News24

More people are expected to be arrested for the murder of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran.

On Monday, six men - Nhlanganiso Ndlovu, Siphakanyisa Dladla, Zitha Radebe, Simphiwe Mazibuko, Sanele Mbele, Phakamani Radebe - appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder. They have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to comment murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. 

A seventh person was arrested but was not charged due to a lack of evidence.

After the brief court appearance, Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said more people would be arrested for the murder. He could not provide a time frame for the additional arrests.

READ | Babita Deokaran: SIU says measures are in place to protect witnesses and whistleblowers

Deokaran, a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) witness, was gunned down outside her home last Monday.

The matter returns to court on 13 September for a bail application.

More to follow.

