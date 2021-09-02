19m ago

Babita Deokaran murder: Two more arrested, caught in possession of large sums of cash

Lwandile Bhengu
There have been more arrests in connection with the murder of Babita Deokaran.
Kayleen Morgan, News24

Two more people were arrested in connection with the murder of Gauteng senior health official, Babita Deokaran.

They were in possession of large sums of money.

This was revealed by Police Minister Bheki Cele during a visit to KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday.

He said:

Interestingly, it looks like they have been arrested with a lot of cash in their cars. The story was that it was an expensive exercise, people were getting a lot of money each to pull the mission of killing Babita.

Cele said the two had also been in possession of two cars and a firearm.

He hoped that, with the discovery of the money, the two individuals would be able to reveal where it came from.

The capture of the two brings the number of arrested people to eight, after six people appeared in court for Deokaran's murder on Monday.

