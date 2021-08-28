1h ago

Babita Deokaran: SIU says measures are in place to protect witnesses and whistleblowers

Lwandile Bhengu
Babita Deokaran, Gauteng Department of Health chief director of financial accounting, was gunned down outside her Johannesburg home.
PHOTO: Facebook
  • Seven people were arrested on Thursday evening and charged with the murder of Gauteng health department official Babita Deokaran.
  • Deokaran was an SIU witness in investigations into personal protective equipment tender fraud. 
  • It said it had measures in place to protect witnesses and whistleblowers.

In the wake of the murder of Gauteng health department acting chief financial officer Babita Deokaran, the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it has put measures in place to ensure the safety of witnesses and whistleblowers.

Reacting to the arrest of seven people for Deokaran's murder, it added the arrests brought law enforcement agencies a step closer to finding out the motive behind her murder.

She was a witness in the SIU's investigation into personal protective equipment tender fraud in the department.

"Like many South Africans, government and civil society, the SIU is concerned about the safety of whistleblowers, witnesses and SIU investigators. The SIU has put measures in place to ensure the safety of witnesses and whistleblowers. 

"The SIU encourage witnesses to come forward and inform SIU investigators should they feel unsafe or should there be any threat to them so that steps can be taken to protect them, including invoking the witness protection programme that government has in place," it said in a series of tweets. 

The SIU also encouraged more whistleblowers to come forward. 

"It is through the reporting of procurement irregularities and corruption in the public sector that we can protect the public purse and ensure that the public purse serves the interest of the public," it said.

On Tuesday evening, seven people were arrested in Johannesburg after Deokaran was gunned down in front of her home on Monday morning.

During the arrests, the police recovered two firearms and two vehicles.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura commended the police for their swift action. 

"We have lost an upright public servant, and I am pleased that SAPS has acted swiftly in arresting the suspects in the murder case of Ms Deokaran.

"I believe that police will uncover the masterminds behind this horrific crime. The corrupt elements in government, who collude with rogue businesses to rig tenders, have nowhere to hide. Looters shall not win. We will not retreat," said Makhura.

