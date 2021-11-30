12m ago

Babita Deokaran: Six accused to appear on what would have been her 53rd birthday

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
Babita Deokaran's alleged killers, Phakamani Vincent Hadebe, Sitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Thabane Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla.
Isabel Venter

On what would have been murdered Gauteng Department of Health official Babita Deokaran's 53rd birthday on Tuesday, the six men charged with her murder are expected back in court for the continuation of their bail application. 

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Hlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko, and Siphakanyiswa Dladla have been charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Their bail applications got underway at the beginning of November in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court where a confession that has since been disputed by Hadebe fingered former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize as the alleged paymaster behind the whistleblower's murder.

Editorial | Why did Babita Deokaran have to die?

Mkhize denied any involvement. 

The mother of one was shot outside her home in Mondeor in August after dropping her daughter off at school.

A News24 exclusive revealed how five of the men grew up in the same village and were all together for a traditional family ceremony in the village just two weeks before Deokaran was killed. 

The State and defence were expected to present their closing arguments.

