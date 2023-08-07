Babita Deokaran: Start of trial hits another snag due to 'unresolved issues'

The case against the six men accused of murdering whistleblower Babita Deokaran, who was killed in a suspected hit, has been postponed by a week to allow the state and defence to "resolve certain issues".

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Nhlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday for what was supposed to be the start of their trial, however, prosecutor advocate Steven Reuben told the court that both parties had agreed to postpone the matter to next week.

Judge Motsamai Makume granted the postponement.

The six men are charged with murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Deokaran, who was killed in August 2021, was a senior health official at the Gauteng Department of Health.

She had flagged suspicious payments worth R850 million which were paid to companies and individuals, including politicians, during the Covid-19 pandemic.



