1h ago

add bookmark

Babita Deokaran: Where's the murder weapon, getaway car and cash? Defence tears into State’s evidence

accreditation
Lwandile Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Phakamani Vincent Hadebe, Sitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele and Siphiwe Thabane Mazibuko.
Phakamani Vincent Hadebe, Sitha Radebe, Phinda Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele and Siphiwe Thabane Mazibuko.
Isabel Venter
  • The six men charged with the murder of Babita Deokaran were back in court on Tuesday.
  • During closing arguments, the defence again called into question the strength of the State's case.
  • The matter will be back in court on 9 December. 

In the case against the six men charged with the murder of Babita Deokaran, the defence accused investigators of not following the evidence to solve the murder and instead focusing on confessions that have been disputed. 

Phakamani Hadebe, Zitha Radebe, Hlangano Ndlovu, Sanele Mbhele, Siphiwe Mazibuko and Siphakanyiswa Dladla were back in the dock on Tuesday for closing arguments in their bail application. 

"[Investigating officer] Captain Chauke and his team were more interested in taking confessions than following objective evidence that will assist them in solving this case. This is a matter of priority - as the IO pointed out, the matter has drawn the attention of the president," said advocate Peter Wilkins.

READ | Cops threatened to kill me if I didn't confess, says Babita Deokaran murder accused

"The president hailed the deceased as a hero and, under these circumstances, one would expect members of an elite unit, such as the Hawks, to obtain all the necessary evidence."

During closing arguments for bail, Wilkins questioned the strength of the State's case and highlighted that the BMW allegedly used as the getaway car had not been found.

They were still waiting for ballistics on a firearm found during the arrest, he said, and he also questioned why the money they were allegedly paid for the "hit" had not been traced.

The group is alleged to have received R400 000 for the murder. 

Editorial | Why did Babita Deokaran have to die?

"The State cannot emphatically say who was driving what car on the day in question. They cannot say if the BMW was used in the shooting," he said.

Babita Deokaran
Babita Deokaran.

"The firearm found ... we were told the State would investigate the firearm and submit it for ballistics and DNA. At this stage, it is 30 November - three months later, we have still not been notified that any one of the accused can be linked to the firearm."

In response, State advocate Steven Rubin said the defence did not understand the purpose of a bail court and that these issues would be dealt with at trial. 

Wilkins maintained that his clients were tortured and coerced into making confessions after they were arrested. 

Evidence

"The issue of admissibility and/or credibility of the statements will be decided by the trial court having considered the credibility and reliability of the witnesses in the matter as well as the probabilities and improbabilities in the evidence. Such evidence is not before this honourable court and a determination of admissibility is not currently possible, nor is it required," Rubin responded. 

READ | 'An assassination': Babita Deokaran was fighting for an 'ethical public service'

Wilkins reopened Hadebe's case and read out an affidavit from the instructing attorney, which deals with the media statement released by former health minister Zweli Mkhize after he was mentioned during the bail application as the alleged paymaster. 

Wilkins said that Mkhize's statement corroborated Hadebe's denial of knowing him and implicating him in his alleged confession. 

The matter was postponed to verify Ndlovu's citizenship.

According to Rubin, when Ndlovu was arrested, he told police that he was Zimbabwean. However, Wilkins told the court that he was South African.

The magistrate asked for this to be verified with the home affairs department. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
babita deokarangautengjohannesburgcoronaviruscorruptioncourts
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
President Ramaphosa has punted the idea of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for South Africans. This is:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The right thing to do. We desperately need more South Africans vaccinated to prevent further mutations and restore normality in our lives.
71% - 4865 votes
A risky strategy. Compulsory vaccinations may have unintended consequences and damage our rollout campaign.
29% - 1945 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.94
+1.6%
Rand - Pound
21.15
+1.9%
Rand - Euro
18.05
+1.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.33
+1.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.0%
Gold
1,776.17
-0.5%
Silver
22.85
-0.3%
Palladium
1,726.79
-4.1%
Platinum
939.49
-2.7%
Brent Crude
73.44
+1.0%
Top 40
64,064
+0.7%
All Share
70,475
+0.7%
Resource 10
67,251
+2.6%
Industrial 25
93,123
-0.8%
Financial 15
13,591
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the...

3h ago

FEEL GOOD | From overalls to the runway - engineer follows his dream into the fashion world
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo