4h ago

Share

Babita Deokaran's family hails her as freedom fighter 'who laid down her life' to expose corruption

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Babita Deokaran
Babita Deokaran
PHOTO: Facebook
  • The family of murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran hailed her as a freedom fighter who stood up against corruption.
  • Deokaran's brother-in-law, Tony Haripersad, and her sister, Renu Williams, made the comments at the launch of the News24 documentary Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered.
  • Deokaran's family called for the arrest of the masterminds who ordered the hit on her.

The family of murdered Gauteng health department whistleblower Babita Deokaran has hailed her as a freedom fighter for exposing corruption at Tembisa Hospital.

Deokaran's brother-in-law, Tony Haripersad, and her sister, Renu Williams, spoke to News24 on Thursday at the Johannesburg premiere of its investigative documentary Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered.

DOCUMENTARY | Silenced: Why Babita Deokaran was murdered

Deokaran was a senior finance official at the Gauteng Department of Health. She flagged suspicious payments of R850 million that was paid to shell companies and politicians, among others.

The News24 documentary exposed corruption at the hospital and the health department's failure to protect her after she raised safety concerns.

She was murdered outside her home in Johannesburg south in August 2021.

On Thursday, South Africans will commemorate Freedom Day, and Haripersad and Williams said the family considered Deokaran a freedom fighter "who couldn't stomach the exploitation of the poor".

"She couldn't turn a blind eye while the poor were being exploited. That wasn't her," Williams said.

Haripersad said Deokaran was a freedom fighter who died doing the right thing.

"She was one of the conscientious employees, and to her, earning a salary was a matter of doing the right thing. She laid down her life because of this. She fought for our freedom and the poor," Haripersad added.

Haripersad said the arrests of six people in connection with Deokaran's murder is not enough because the masterminds who ordered the hit were still free.

He said:

Our desire is that the perpetrators must be brought to book. Not just the six who carried out the hit, but those who ordered it – the masterminds behind the crime. Peace-loving people around the world want to see justice served.

Williams said the family struggled to cope with Deokaran's death and was trying to support her daughter, Thiara.

"She misses her mother, and it's been tough for her. We can do as much as possible, but nobody can ever replace her mom, nobody. She is left with a void, and it will be there for the rest of her life," she said. 

Thiara, now in matric, was in Grade 10 when her mother was murdered. Williams said the teen asked not to attend the premiere as it would have been too emotional for her.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
department of healthtembisa hospitalbabita deokarangautengjohannesburgcrimecrime and courtscorruption
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Which area of your life do you worry about the most amid prolonged Stage 6 blackouts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Business finances
39% - 221 votes
Home comfort
17% - 98 votes
Personal health
4% - 23 votes
Personal safety
40% - 226 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?

19 Apr

LISTEN | Markus Jooste's disappearing act: Could a missing passport land him in more hot water?
LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case

27 Mar

LISTEN | Murray murders: Long list of enemies may make it hard for police to crack case
LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?

04 Apr

LISTEN | Could Eskom's Treasury exemptions become a gateway for more corruption?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA

20 Mar

LISTEN | EFF shutdown: Fear and loathing as red berets gear up to protest in parts of SA
LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare

17 Apr

LISTEN | Inside the deadly SRC tender empire that has rocked the University of Fort Hare
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.13
-0.7%
Rand - Pound
22.45
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
19.87
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.13
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.9%
Platinum
1,091.36
-0.1%
Palladium
1,587.66
+0.1%
Gold
1,986.88
-0.9%
Silver
25.11
-0.7%
Brent Crude
81.10
-2.5%
Top 40
72,452
-1.1%
All Share
78,069
-1.0%
Resource 10
70,441
-2.1%
Industrial 25
105,052
-0.9%
Financial 15
15,513
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot

17 Apr

'He was very lucky': Cape Town woman gives birth to baby boy in hospital parking lot
WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full...

16 Apr

WATCH | Pair of Cape Town firefighters finish Two Oceans half marathon in full gear for a good cause
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars

20 Apr

Predict the winners of two FA cup semi-final ties and you could WIN with Edgars
Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa

19 Apr

Energy access will be a key discussion point at Enlit Africa
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo