Baby among three people dead in Durban horror crash

A seven-month-old baby and two adults were killed after their car crashed into a steel support structure of an overhead signboard on Sunday.

It's alleged that the Toyota Hilux had veered off the roadway, smashing into the steel support structure on the N2 near Queen Nandi Drive, according to Life Response Emergency Services."Sadly there was nothing that could be done to help the infant and the female and male - they were declared deceased on the arrival of paramedics," it said in a statement.

Life Response said the other five occupants were injured, three critically."Advanced Life Support intervention was needed to stabilise them, before they were transported by ambulances, to various nearby receiving medical facilities for further definitive care."

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide and the circumstances around the incident.