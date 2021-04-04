Baby girl allegedly kidnapped by mom's friend found

A kidnapped baby was found with a friend of the mother in a church in Plettenberg Bay on Sunday.

Eden police spokesperson Sergeant Christopher Spies said the woman visited the mother in Knysna on Saturday.

She is alleged to have taken the baby under false pretences, and disappeared.

A search party was established and an intensive investigation led police to Kwanokuthula in Plettenberg Bay, where the woman and the baby toddler were found at a church on Easter Sunday.

"Investigators attached to the George Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and Knysna Detectives arrested the woman on a charge of kidnapping," said Spies.

The 20-year-old woman will stay in custody until she appears in the Knysna Magistrate's Court.