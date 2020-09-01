1h ago

add bookmark

Baby girl flung from car as alleged drunk driver hits car while fleeing another accident scene

Riaan Grobler
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The accident scene where a baby was flung from a car.
The accident scene where a baby was flung from a car.
PHOTO: RUSA
  • A 3-month-old baby girl was flung from a car during a collision in KwaZulu-Natal.
  • The driver of the other car was allegedly drunk and fleeing another accident scene.
  • The baby survived and the driver was arrested.

A 3-month-old girl was flung from a car when an alleged drunk driver collided head-on with a VW Polo in a one-way street while fleeing another accident scene in Ottawa, Durban on Monday morning.

According to the parents of the baby, they hired the Polo to travel from Inanda to Coniston in Verulam. While on their way, the driver of a Toyota Corolla collided into the rear of a Hyundai H1 on the corner of Inanda Road and the R102 in Verulam.

Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) received a call following the initial incident. As reaction officers arrived on the scene, the driver of the Toyota sped off and drove against traffic down the R102 towards Ottawa.

A baby rescued from fleeing drunk driver in Ottawa
A baby rescued from fleeing drunk driver in Ottawa.

Reaction officers tried to intercept the vehicle at the Ottawa intersection, but the driver turned into Tottenham Road. He then tried to overtake three vehicles before crashing into the VW Polo.

Reaction officers found the child lying on the road next to the vehicle. Officers secured the child and called paramedics to the scene.

On arrival, the child, her parents and aunt, who was also in the vehicle, were examined and found to have sustained moderate injuries. Two occupants of the Toyota were also injured. They were stabilised on the scene before being transported to the hospital by ambulance.

The driver of the Toyota was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and was arrested by reaction officers. A large crowd gathered at the scene and threatened to assault him.

Witnesses also reported that the Toyota knocked down several pedestrians while fleeing the initial collision.

Reaction officers patrolled the route followed by the Toyota Corolla, but no injured pedestrians were found. A Mazda 3 was found on an embankment. The driver explained that he veered off the road when he noticed the Toyota Corolla speeding towards him on the one-way road.

The driver was taken into custody by the Verulam police.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


Related Links
'Drunk' Eastern Cape mom arrested for allegedly killing 2-week-old boy, hiding body in bushes
Many 'drunk' drivers, including cops, among 840 arrested in Gauteng over weekend
3 Tshwane metro cops killed in high-speed chase of 'drunk' driver
Read more on:
durbancrashesaccidentscrime
Lottery
1 person bags R359k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
It looks set that four SA teams will play in an expanded PRO16. How should SA Rugby go about accommodating its franchises?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers
24% - 667 votes
The Cheetahs and Kings can't just be dumped
10% - 281 votes
The Currie Cup should be used as qualification
66% - 1841 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

3h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.80
(+0.70)
ZAR/GBP
22.57
(+0.32)
ZAR/EUR
20.17
(+0.30)
ZAR/AUD
12.46
(+0.32)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.37)
Gold
1986.00
(+0.97)
Silver
28.66
(+2.02)
Platinum
946.00
(+2.10)
Brent Crude
45.51
(-1.16)
Palladium
2273.00
(+2.40)
All Share
55476.11
(-1.04)
Top 40
51225.46
(-1.01)
Financial 15
9747.11
(-3.64)
Industrial 25
74753.16
(-0.90)
Resource 10
55612.12
(-0.20)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home

22 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Eastern Cape cops help renovate dilapidated family home
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20240.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo