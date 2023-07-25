17m ago

'Baby J looked like he'd been tortured for a long time': Doctor testifies in 5-year-old's murder trial

Yoliswa Sobuwa
  • A Johannesburg couple appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court for the murder of their 5-year-old child. 
  • Baby J, as identified by the court, had bruises on his body and is said to have been malnourished when admitted to hospital.
  • A doctor told the court that the child looked like he had been hit by a car.

The Johannesburg Magistrate's Court has heard that 5-year-old Baby J looked like he had been dragged on a rough surface and hit by a car when he was admitted to hospital.

The five-year-old, who was in the care of his stepmother Lizwelihle Tsuma and father Godwishes Moyo, succumbed to his injuries in September 2022. 

The couple were arrested and charged with murder and child neglect.

Testifying in court during the couple's trial on Tuesday, Dr Efrat Barnes - a neurodevelopmental specialist at Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital - said the child had arrived at the hospital on 8 September 2022.

"I cover most of the government and private hospitals. I was contacted and told about this child. When I arrived the following day, Baby J had severe malnutrition and was stunted. His back looked like he was dragged in a rough area, and he had been hit by a car," she said. 

According to Barnes, Baby J was brought to the hospital by his stepmother.

She said:

I asked her why it took so long for her to bring the child. She said she was trying to help him heal and had even taken her to traditional doctors.

"Baby J looked like he had been tortured for such a long time."

The stepmother's lawyer argued that, according to the post-mortem, Baby J had a history of fever, diarrhoea, vomiting, fatigue, and loss of appetite.

In response, Barnes said Baby J could not have suffered that level of malnutrition in just a couple of days. She added that Baby J had gone into cardiac arrest twice, and that his father was contacted to inform him that his child was dying. 

"He only came four hours later after his child had died," she said. 

According to Barnes, Baby J had stayed with his father and stepmother for two years after his mother was allegedly kicked out by his father.

The matter was postponed to 22 August to allow the investigation officer time to attend and testify.


