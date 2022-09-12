Baby rescued after being left in car for 'several hours' by parent in Durban

Rescue crews had to force their way into a locked car after a baby was left in a vehicle, allegedly for hours on end by its parent, in a mall in Durban on Monday.



Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said they responded to reports of an unresponsive baby locked in a car in a Ballito shopping mall.

"On arrival of the crews, it was established that a baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation and was unconscious. A security guard had noticed the child and centre management alerted Medi Response."

Herbst added paramedics immediately forced entry into the vehicle and "initiated interventions on the baby".

"After being placed on oxygen, the baby regained consciousness. Enquiries suggest that the parent of the baby had been inside the mall for several hours, leaving the baby unattended. The child was taken into the care of practitioners."

Police were on scene to investigate.



