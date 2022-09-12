18m ago

add bookmark

Baby rescued after being left in car for 'several hours' by parent in Durban

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The car at the Ballito shopping mall where a child was left unattended for around three hours.
The car at the Ballito shopping mall where a child was left unattended for around three hours.
Medi Response

Rescue crews had to force their way into a locked car after a baby was left in a vehicle, allegedly for hours on end by its parent, in a mall in Durban on Monday.

Medi Response spokesperson Paul Herbst said they responded to reports of an unresponsive baby locked in a car in a Ballito shopping mall.

"On arrival of the crews, it was established that a baby was locked in a sealed vehicle with no ventilation and was unconscious. A security guard had noticed the child and centre management alerted Medi Response."

Herbst added paramedics immediately forced entry into the vehicle and "initiated interventions on the baby".

"After being placed on oxygen, the baby regained consciousness. Enquiries suggest that the parent of the baby had been inside the mall for several hours, leaving the baby unattended. The child was taken into the care of practitioners."

Police were on scene to investigate.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
King Charles III will follow in his mother’s footsteps after Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96. How do you feel?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All hail King Charles III and long may he live
26% - 741 votes
It’s weird. I still haven’t got used to the idea
10% - 295 votes
Who cares? SA can’t afford to get distracted
38% - 1101 votes
Ag shame, he’s been waiting his whole life for this
25% - 730 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court

10 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Senzo Meyiwa murder trial back in court
PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA

03 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Molefe, Singh arrests a seminal moment in SA
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown

27 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking the national shutdown
PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope

26 Aug

PODCAST | Cape Town woman turns her heartbreak into hope
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations

20 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Babita Deokaran scandal with News24 investigations
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.09
+1.3%
Rand - Pound
19.96
+1.0%
Rand - Euro
17.29
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.76
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.7%
Gold
1,728.00
+0.6%
Silver
19.69
+4.5%
Palladium
2,262.50
+3.8%
Platinum
904.50
+2.3%
Brent Crude
92.84
+4.0%
Top 40
62,893
+1.2%
All Share
69,545
+1.2%
Resource 10
64,737
+2.3%
Industrial 25
85,181
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,204
+1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden

10 Sep

Pretoria women turn rubbish dump into vegetable garden
Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first

02 Sep

Deaf Cape Town man to render call to prayer in South African first
How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a...

26 Aug

How this man from Johannesburg is turning trash into treasure, one recyclable at a time
Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family...

26 Aug

Swimming sensation Lara van Niekerk on why medals don't matter and how her family keeps her humble
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22248.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo