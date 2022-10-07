1h ago

Baby wounded, man killed in another Cape Town shooting

Jenni Evans
A baby was shoot in her back during a shootout in Cape Town on Thursday night.
  • A baby was shot in the back and injured in a shooting incident in Delft that left one man dead. 
  • The baby was on her mother's back when bullets rang out on Thursday night.
  • In the meantime, police are still investigating the Camps Bay and Steenberg shootings. 

A baby was shot in her back in yet another shooting in Cape Town, which left one man dead, on Thursday night. 

Western Cape police said officers rushed to the scene in Voorbrug at 21:30 and found the 25-year-man who had been shot. 

He was declared dead on the scene by paramedics. 

A baby strapped to her mother's back was shot in her lower back. 

The one-year-old girl was taken to hospital for treatment. The gunmen ran away from the scene. 

In the past week, gun violence has broken out randomly in the Cape Metropole. 

Two people were shot dead in broad daylight on Prince George Drive in the Steenberg area on Thursday morning, in an incident police think might be linked to gangsterism. 

The police told People's Post that the black Mercedes which was targeted was driving in convoy from Pollsmoor Prison with another vehicle.

In Camps Bay on Wednesday, two people were shot dead along the busy strip during the day. 

One victim is understood to be a photographer, and the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association said that one of their affiliate drivers had been killed, while another was critically wounded in the shooting. 

That shooting has been put down to a taxi route dispute. 

Last week, nine people were shot dead in a flare-up of violence in Vrygrond, near Muizenberg. 

Police are investigating all of the shootings. 


