Back to school: 1.1 million Western Cape pupils start their academic year

Marvin Charles
  • 1.1 million Western Cape pupils have started the 2022 academic year. 
  • Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited Perivale Primary School on Wednesday morning.
  • Around 2 861 school children still have to be placed. 

The first day of school kicked off in the Western Cape on Wednesday, with 1.1 million pupils starting the new academic year. 

Of the 1.1 million pupils, 105 000 are starting Grade 1 and 97 000 are in Grade 8.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer visited Perivale Primary School on Wednesday morning to inspect its readiness. The school has 740 pupils and will be moving into a brand new building in the next few months. 

Principal Zaahir Jacobs said they were ready for the school year. 

"Our learners are settled and we are excited to start the year off on a positive note. We are excited we will be moving into a new facility so that we are able to house more learners," he said.

Schäfer said it is unfortunate that most pupils would continue to attend school on a rotational basis, costing them further precious time in class despite recommendations from experts that schools return to full attendance.

Schäfer said:

I will continue to engage with the national government regarding a return to daily attendance for all learners as soon as possible.

The MEC said the department was making more than 18 000 extra places available for pupils throughout this year, by approving additional teaching posts, adding extra classrooms, refurbishing existing classrooms, and constructing schools.

Schäfer said they expected that two new mobile schools, one in Bothasig and the other in Fisantekraal, would be completed by the end of the first term.

Pupils on their way to school in Athlone on January 19, 2022 in Cape Town.

"Four additional schools are under construction and will be completed during the course of this year in Nomzamo, Klapmuts (a primary and a high school), and Silversands," she added.

The MEC said they had already started receiving reports about buildings damaged by theft and vandalism over the school holidays.  "The WCED has made great progress in placing learners that applied for the 2022 school year in 2021. Despite over 32 000 late applications, the latest figures indicate that we have 442 Grade 1 and 2 419 Grade 8 learners that have yet to be placed. The districts are working hard to ensure their placement as soon as possible.

Principal Zaahier Jacobs, Minister Schäfer, Circuit Manager Thandi Jafta, District Director Isobel Senosi.
"We have prepared very hard. Its a huge operation and we have started early last year with admissions which is always a major problem but we are making progress, we are making extra space in schools," she said. 

Schäfer said overcrowding in classrooms were of concern for the department. 

"I'm very concerned about overcrowding across the province, with the influx of learners and the reducing budgetary framework it is a problem and we deal with it as best as we can. We can't build extra classes without money and we can't pay teachers without money," she said.  

