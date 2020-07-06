Back to school: Angie Motshekga 'anxious' about her grandkids, but 'I have to accept it'

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga admitted she is "anxious" about her grandchildren's return to school.

Grade 6 and 11 pupils returned to school on Monday after 105 days at home.

Motshekga will visit several schools in Midrand to monitor the readmission of pupils.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has admitted that she is "anxious" about her grandchildren's return to school, but says she has to accept it.

Motshekga was interviewed by eNCA morning anchor Jane Dutton about the department's readiness to receive pupils in Grades 6 and 11 following a months-long lockdown.

Dutton asked about the minister's own anxiety.

A visibly annoyed Motshekga replied: "What does it matter? It's personal. Yes, I have a grandson from a late son who is going to Pretoria Boys' [High School] today. I feel quite anxious. It's a boarding school, but I have to accept that he has to go to school.

"I have lots of family and grandchildren, some who have already gone back last week. But it's not about me or my emotions.

"We understand that it's an emotionally taxing period and that it's stressful. Parents are understandably anxious about their children, but there is no pressure to send your kids to school."

Motshekga said there were other opportunities, such as homeschooling, that parents could use.

"We are out today to do the best we can to ensure that we can provide the best necessary support to learners while also trying to gain back some of the ground we lost because of the coronavirus."



Motshekga said the department would assist parents with homeschooling options to ensure their children keep up with the curriculum and don't miss out on the remainder of the school year.

#BackToSchoolSA



Tiny children bravely:



Line up with full social distancing;

Have temperatures taken;

Answer questions about any coughs or sniffles;



And are welcomed with care & love back to Danie Ackermann Primary in Somerset West @WCEDnews@News24 (@MurrayRSA) pic.twitter.com/gBIRIyhFgq — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) July 6, 2020

On Sunday, Motshekga said the Council of Education Ministers (CEM) convened last Thursday and considered a number of variables, including the rising community infections across the country and the risk in dealing with the return of more grades, News24 reported.



"This is what made CEM...consider staggering the returning grades, which were planned to return on [Monday] and 3 August. Firstly, CEM agreed that only Grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school tomorrow (Monday)," said Motshekga.

Beaconhurst School principal Aubrey Norman chats to Grade 6 pupil Iminathi Tyokolo,12. She was dropped by her health worker mom Asanda Tyokolo. (@MaliDayimani) pic.twitter.com/FGQPJAJmik — Team News24 (@TeamNews24) July 6, 2020

The minister said there would also be a reprieve for provinces which were not ready for little ones in Grade R.



"CEM also noted that provinces may be at different levels of readiness for the return of Grade R learners. Therefore, CEM agreed that those provinces that are not ready to receive Grade R on [Monday] must provide strategic and realisable plans for ensuring the reincorporation of Grade R learners to schools within, but not later than, the end of July."

Motshekga will visit several schools in Midrand on Monday to monitor the readmission of pupils.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

