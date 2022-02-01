Back to school: Full-time attendance for Western Cape pupils from Monday

Western Cape schools are expected to return to full-time attendance from Monday.

This, after the Cabinet announced the immediate end to rotational learning.

Social distancing at schools is also no longer mandatory.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said that, following a meeting with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday morning, a plan was put in place to have all pupils back at their desks.

On Monday night, Cabinet announced that the rotational system would end.

"We met this morning with Minister Motshekga and the plan is that schools should be ready to receive all learners from Monday next week. This will give them time to make all the necessary arrangements," Schäfer said.

She added the issue of mask wearing for children was also raised, and it was agreed that the matter would be "processed through the Council of Education Ministers for recommendations and consideration".

"As always, we will rely on expert evidence when making decisions in this regard," Schäfer said.

Cabinet decided that primary, secondary and special schools should return to daily attendance, and that social distancing would no longer be mandatory.

"The regulatory provision for social distancing of one metre for learners in schools has also been removed. The Ministers of Health and Basic Education will, in the coming days, issue directives reflecting on this new approach," Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement.

