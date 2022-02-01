42m ago

add bookmark

Back to school: Full-time attendance for Western Cape pupils from Monday

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ngqalwa Secondary School principal Abonga Mdze teaches his class.
Ngqalwa Secondary School principal Abonga Mdze teaches his class.
Supplied
  • Western Cape schools are expected to return to full-time attendance from Monday.
  • This, after the Cabinet announced the immediate end to rotational learning.
  • Social distancing at schools is also no longer mandatory.

Western Cape schools are expected to return to full-time attendance from Monday, 7 February.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said that, following a meeting with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Tuesday morning, a plan was put in place to have all pupils back at their desks.

On Monday night, Cabinet announced that the rotational system would end.

READ | New Covid-19 regulations: It's back to school for all pupils - Cabinet

"We met this morning with Minister Motshekga and the plan is that schools should be ready to receive all learners from Monday next week. This will give them time to make all the necessary arrangements," Schäfer said.

She added the issue of mask wearing for children was also raised, and it was agreed that the matter would be "processed through the Council of Education Ministers for recommendations and consideration".

"As always, we will rely on expert evidence when making decisions in this regard," Schäfer said.

Cabinet decided that primary, secondary and special schools should return to daily attendance, and that social distancing would no longer be mandatory.

"The regulatory provision for social distancing of one metre for learners in schools has also been removed. The Ministers of Health and Basic Education will, in the coming days, issue directives reflecting on this new approach," Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said in a statement.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
wceddebbie schäferwestern capeeducation
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
35% - 1177 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
65% - 2148 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.26
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.59
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.18
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,804.80
+0.4%
Silver
22.68
+1.0%
Palladium
2,389.00
+1.6%
Platinum
1,041.50
+1.9%
Brent Crude
89.26
+0.8%
Top 40
68,473
+1.0%
All Share
75,024
+1.0%
Resource 10
74,150
+0.5%
Industrial 25
94,766
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,473
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo