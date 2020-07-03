Back to school: Independent schools body asks Ramaphosa to allow all grades to return

The Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa asked President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow all of its pupils to return to school.

The association is also worried about pupils in public schools, especially those who are dependent on a school feeding scheme.

CEO Lebogang Montjane said they had a solid relationship with the basic education department.

The Independent Schools Association of Southern Africa (Isasa) has pleaded with President Cyril Ramaphosa to allow all pupils in independent schools to return.

Isasa CEO Lebogang Montjane told News24 that they were not only concerned about pupils in independent schools, but about all pupils.

"We have also noted that there are many pupils who survive from school feeding programmes," said Montjane.

READ | Only Grades R, 6 and 11 will return to school on Monday

Montjane added that they had invested time, resources and efforts into how to enrol pre-primary school pupils.

Pupils should only be allowed to return to schools where there is social distancing, temperature screening and frequent sanitising, he said.

"From our side, we have been complying. There is an expectation that the large population will get the virus and we expect to see cases from our side.

"What needs to happen is that those schools that comply with the regulations and health and safety regulations be permitted to operate. Our research has revealed that the longer children are out of school, [the harder it is] to get them back to school," Montjane said.

Montjane added that they were against the idea that pre-primary school pupils should be under the stewardship of the Department of Social Development.

He said they had a good and tried positive structural relationship with the basic education department.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab