Bafana Bafana goalie Itumeleng Khune's sister dies in Ventersdorp fire

The sister of Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune has died in a fire.

Mapula Khune was reportedly burnt beyond recognition in the fire on Thursday morning, near Ventersdorp in North West.

According to the Daily Sun, Mapula was at her grandmother's home. The room she lived in burnt down and the rest of the house was reportedly not damaged.

Free State police spokesperson Colonel Adele Myburgh confirmed the incident, saying Ventersdorp police were investigating an inquest case.

She said the authorities were alerted to the fire at around 05:00 on Thursday.

"Allegedly neighbours saw smoke coming from the house in Extension 2, Tshing, which is just outside Ventersdorp. They called emergency services, who found the body of a 27-year-old woman. She was in the back room on top of the bed and only the back room caught fire," Myburgh said.

The investigation continues, she said.

Myburgh said foul play was not suspected at this stage and police were still awaiting the results of a post-mortem and a fire forensic investigation.







