44m ago

add bookmark

'Bags of cash' from the Guptas - Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife spills the beans

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and his now estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.
Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba and his now estranged wife, Norma Mngoma.
Frennie Shivhambu/Gallo Images
  • Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife Norma Mngoma alleges that he received "bags of cash" from the Guptas. 
  • She says he is paranoid and believes there is a plot to have him killed. 
  • Mngoma has also spoken about Gigaba's controversial sex tape.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba received huge amounts of cash from the Guptas when he visited their Saxonwold home, his estranged wife Norma Mngoma alleged in an eNCA interview on Thursday

Mngoma was responding to allegations by Gigaba's former bodyguard, who testified at the state capture commission with a temporary moniker of "Witness 3", out of fear for his life, Times Live reported in August. He reportedly claimed he witnessed Gigaba paying for suits and restaurant bills in cash that the Guptas had allegedly given to him.

"He was telling the truth," Mngoma said in the interview. "They used to give him a lot of money." 

Ngoma told eNCA's Slindelo Masikane that she and Gigaba would often visit the Guptas. "I don't know what they were giving him money for. Sometimes he used to say that he did favours for them (the Guptas) so then they will give him money. But it was a lot of cash all the time.

Guptas always helped financially

"He used to use that money for different things, like for his lifestyle, to build his home and also give it to his sister, because his sister was on credit bureau, and he was owing like R850 000, and they just paid it like that. Even our wedding and honeymoon. So they were always there to help financially, all the time," Mngoma said. 

She added that she was never actually present when the Guptas allegedly handed Gigaba the money, but said they would leave with "bags of cash" after visits. 

"When we got home, he would take that money and put it in the safe."

READ | Norma Gigaba says alleged murder plot against husband is a 'ruse' to justify her arrest

Mngoma could not recall the number of times she and Gigaba visited the Guptas in the six years they were married, but said the visits were frequent and that the Guptas visited their home as well, especially when Gigaba was the Minister of Public Enterprises. 

Mngoma alleged that Gigaba asked her to use "spousal privilege" to keep quiet about some of his dealings.

Former president Jacob Zuma appointed Gigaba as the public enterprises minister, succeeding Barbara Hogan in October 2010. He served in that position until 2014, when he was appointed Minister of Home Affairs. Gigaba was appointed Minister of Finance in March 2017 after the controversial dismissal of Pravin Gordhan.

Gigaba not commenting

Before the interview with Mngoma aired, Gigaba tweeted: "To Whom It May Concern. Please note that I shall not be commenting on any aspect of the Moja Love TV audition which will be airing on eNCA at 18h00, tonight. My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters (sic)."

According to Mngoma, her marriage with Gigaba is over and divorce proceedings are under way. Speaking of Gigaba's alleged affairs and a controversial video of Gigaba masturbating, Mngoma said the video was not intended for her, as Gigaba claimed at the time. 

The sex tape surfaced in October 2018 when Gigaba tweeted that he had learnt "with regret" that the video was circulating among political figures. 

'The sex tape wasn't for me'

"This video has been at the centre of a number of blackmail and extortion attempts, dating back to the period immediately following my appointment as Minister of Finance on 31 March 2017," Gigaba tweeted on 28 October. 

"It was not for me. I don't know who it was for," Mngoma said. 

In July, Mngoma was arrested for alleged assault and malicious damage to property after she allegedly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon that Gigaba was using, News24 reported. The matter was postponed to 12 February 2021 for further investigation and for the outcome of motion proceedings in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

She told eNCA she would be in a position to comment on the case once "court proceedings are over".

"In a nutshell, everything is about getting to my gadgets. That's all." Mngoma said Gigaba was paranoid and wanted her "gadgets" because she had taken pictures during visits to the Guptas. "He is worried about what I know."

Speaking about her arrest by the Hawks for conspiring to murder Gigaba, Mngoma said it was an "imaginary conspiracy".   

"He's lying. Nobody is trying to kill him - I think it's all in his head. I'm still waiting for him to tell me who I conspired with and why I would do that. There is no such thing."

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
norma mngomamalusi ­gigabagupta family
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
44% - 7324 votes
No, I will not
40% - 6633 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 2658 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
view
ZAR/USD
14.69
(-0.41)
ZAR/GBP
19.89
(-0.14)
ZAR/EUR
17.99
(-0.24)
ZAR/AUD
11.16
(-0.14)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.12)
Gold
1883.03
(-0.03)
Silver
25.77
(-0.50)
Platinum
1038.00
(-0.05)
Brent Crude
51.53
(+0.98)
Palladium
2329.00
(+0.61)
All Share
60544.30
(+1.79)
Top 40
55484.28
(+1.87)
Financial 15
12149.95
(+0.54)
Industrial 25
79995.33
(+1.33)
Resource 10
58398.24
(+3.03)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo