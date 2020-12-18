'Bags of cash' from the Guptas - Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife spills the beans

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba's estranged wife Norma Mngoma alleges that he received "bags of cash" from the Guptas.

She says he is paranoid and believes there is a plot to have him killed.

Mngoma has also spoken about Gigaba's controversial sex tape.

Former finance minister Malusi Gigaba received huge amounts of cash from the Guptas when he visited their Saxonwold home, his estranged wife Norma Mngoma alleged in an eNCA interview on Thursday.

Mngoma was responding to allegations by Gigaba's former bodyguard, who testified at the state capture commission with a temporary moniker of "Witness 3", out of fear for his life, Times Live reported in August. He reportedly claimed he witnessed Gigaba paying for suits and restaurant bills in cash that the Guptas had allegedly given to him.

"He was telling the truth," Mngoma said in the interview. "They used to give him a lot of money."



Ngoma told eNCA's Slindelo Masikane that she and Gigaba would often visit the Guptas. "I don't know what they were giving him money for. Sometimes he used to say that he did favours for them (the Guptas) so then they will give him money. But it was a lot of cash all the time.

Guptas always helped financially

"He used to use that money for different things, like for his lifestyle, to build his home and also give it to his sister, because his sister was on credit bureau, and he was owing like R850 000, and they just paid it like that. Even our wedding and honeymoon. So they were always there to help financially, all the time," Mngoma said.

She added that she was never actually present when the Guptas allegedly handed Gigaba the money, but said they would leave with "bags of cash" after visits.

"When we got home, he would take that money and put it in the safe."

Mngoma could not recall the number of times she and Gigaba visited the Guptas in the six years they were married, but said the visits were frequent and that the Guptas visited their home as well, especially when Gigaba was the Minister of Public Enterprises.

Mngoma alleged that Gigaba asked her to use "spousal privilege" to keep quiet about some of his dealings.

Former president Jacob Zuma appointed Gigaba as the public enterprises minister, succeeding Barbara Hogan in October 2010. He served in that position until 2014, when he was appointed Minister of Home Affairs. Gigaba was appointed Minister of Finance in March 2017 after the controversial dismissal of Pravin Gordhan.

Gigaba not commenting

Before the interview with Mngoma aired, Gigaba tweeted: "To Whom It May Concern. Please note that I shall not be commenting on any aspect of the Moja Love TV audition which will be airing on eNCA at 18h00, tonight. My energy is exclusively reserved for my fight with the askaris who are the de facto puppet masters (sic)."

According to Mngoma, her marriage with Gigaba is over and divorce proceedings are under way. Speaking of Gigaba's alleged affairs and a controversial video of Gigaba masturbating, Mngoma said the video was not intended for her, as Gigaba claimed at the time.

The sex tape surfaced in October 2018 when Gigaba tweeted that he had learnt "with regret" that the video was circulating among political figures.

'The sex tape wasn't for me'

"This video has been at the centre of a number of blackmail and extortion attempts, dating back to the period immediately following my appointment as Minister of Finance on 31 March 2017," Gigaba tweeted on 28 October.

"It was not for me. I don't know who it was for," Mngoma said.

In July, Mngoma was arrested for alleged assault and malicious damage to property after she allegedly damaged a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon that Gigaba was using, News24 reported. The matter was postponed to 12 February 2021 for further investigation and for the outcome of motion proceedings in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

She told eNCA she would be in a position to comment on the case once "court proceedings are over".

"In a nutshell, everything is about getting to my gadgets. That's all." Mngoma said Gigaba was paranoid and wanted her "gadgets" because she had taken pictures during visits to the Guptas. "He is worried about what I know."

Speaking about her arrest by the Hawks for conspiring to murder Gigaba, Mngoma said it was an "imaginary conspiracy".

"He's lying. Nobody is trying to kill him - I think it's all in his head. I'm still waiting for him to tell me who I conspired with and why I would do that. There is no such thing."

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler

