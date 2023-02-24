24 Feb

Bail appeal of ANC MP accused of murdering his wife struck off High Court roll

Cebelihle Bhengu
Sibusiso Kula will remain in police custody after the court postponed his murder case.
Mohanoe Khiba
  • The North West High Court dismissed the bail appeal application of murder accused Sibusiso Kula.
  • The ANC MP was arrested on 20 January for his wife's murder in November last year. 
  • His wife died from a stab wound during a "robbery." The National Prosecuting Authority will apply to have the case transfer from a magistrate's court to a higher court due to its seriousness.

Murder-accused ANC MP Sibusiso Kula's appeal against the decision to deny him bail was struck off the roll in the North West High Court on Friday. 

Kula was arrested on 20 January for allegedly killing his wife, Jennifer Mohlomi, on 27 November. Mohlomi died after being stabbed in her back during a "robbery".

High Court Judge Andre Petersen ruled in favour of State advocate Benny Kalakgosi, who argued that the matter be struck off the roll because documents submitted by Kula's lawyer, Gcina Dlanjwa, were not in order. 

The Orkney Magistrate's Court in the province postponed Kula's murder case to 14 March pending further police investigation. 

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the authority welcomed the judge's ruling.

"The NPA will now focus on building a solid case against the accused, pending the finalisation of the investigations in preparation for trial. An application will also be made later with the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in North West for the matter to be transferred [from the magistrate's court] to a higher court, owing to its serious nature," he said.

READ | ANC MP Sibusiso Kula promises to step aside as court denies bail in wife murder case

Kula took his wife to a health facility after she was stabbed. The facility then reported the matter to authorities. Mamothame said police did not recover the object used to stab her.

The accused will remain in police custody.

The ANC previously condemned the MP's alleged crime. Chief whip in Parliament, Pemmy Majodina, wrote to the ANC national executive committee to recommend that Kula step aside from party activities while he deals with the court case. 


sibusiso kulanorth westmahikengpoliticscrime and courts
