Bail application of woman, alleged hitmen charged with killing family members set for 2022

Lwandile Bhengu
A woman is accused of killing her family members.
Blanchi Costela, Getty Images

The murder case against a woman charged for allegedly plotting the murder of her parents and siblings has been postponed to 2022 for a bail application. 

Onthatile Sebati, 20, and the alleged hit men she hired - Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23 - appeared in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Thursday. 

The trio is facing five counts of murder and aggravated robbery, among other charges. 

The Mokones were arrested after Sebati allegedly confessed to the North West police at the beginning of December that she had hired them to kill her parents, 18-year-old pregnant sister, and six-year-old brother.

The victims were killed in their home in Mmakau village, Brits, on 6 December 2016. 

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the trio is expected back in court for a formal bail application on 13 January 2022. 

