Bail denied for alleged conman accused of making off with belongings of woman he befriended

Bail was denied for the man accused of befriending a woman and ghosting her with some of her devices.

Rudi Brits had also threatened a hunger strike after alleging that he was hurt while being transported by authorities.

Earlier this year police asked for information on his whereabouts.

The man accused of befriending a woman and then making off with her devices has been denied bail.

Rudi Brits faced charges of theft relating to three devices in the matter being heard in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court, but further allegations relating to other women were expected to be added.

These were understood to include an instance where he allegedly convinced a woman to upgrade her cellphone, with the promise that he would pay for it, but then took the phone.

He also allegedly persuaded another woman to buy an expensive watch that she did not need.

READ | Zandile Gumede sworn in as KZN MPL, despite corruption case

Police appealed for information on his whereabouts earlier this year, alleging that he would move in with the women he had befriended and later disappeared with some of their household goods.

Bail

Wednesday's outcome of his lengthy new bail application which started last week, was delayed due to load shedding - but he was sent back into custody after his bid failed.

He had claimed during the hearing that he had not received proper medical attention after hurting his ankle.

His lawyer Janine Boltman had contested that he should be behind bars, given the Covid-19 directive that people arrested for petty offences not be kept in prison, to ease overcrowding.

She also submitted that the police officer who took a complainant's statement dealt with cases that drew media attention, and that this may have prejudiced Brits.

The State submitted that he had a history of skipping town when caught out, and should not be granted bail.

He's expected back in court in September.