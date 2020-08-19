50m ago

add bookmark

Bail denied for alleged conman accused of making off with belongings of woman he befriended

Jenni Evans
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Rudi Brits.
Rudi Brits.
Facebook
  • Bail was denied for the man accused of befriending a woman and ghosting her with some of her devices.
  • Rudi Brits had also threatened a hunger strike after alleging that he was hurt while being transported by authorities.
  • Earlier this year police asked for information on his whereabouts.

The man accused of befriending a woman and then making off with her devices has been denied bail.

Rudi Brits faced charges of theft relating to three devices in the matter being heard in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court, but further allegations relating to other women were expected to be added.

These were understood to include an instance where he allegedly convinced a woman to upgrade her cellphone, with the promise that he would pay for it, but then took the phone.

He also allegedly persuaded another woman to buy an expensive watch that she did not need.

READ | Zandile Gumede sworn in as KZN MPL, despite corruption case

Police appealed for information on his whereabouts earlier this year, alleging that he would move in with the women he had befriended and later disappeared with some of their household goods.

Bail

Wednesday's outcome of his lengthy new bail application which started last week, was delayed due to load shedding - but he was sent back into custody after his bid failed.

He had claimed during the hearing that he had not received proper medical attention after hurting his ankle.

His lawyer Janine Boltman had contested that he should be behind bars, given the Covid-19 directive that people arrested for petty offences not be kept in prison, to ease overcrowding.

She also submitted that the police officer who took a complainant's statement dealt with cases that drew media attention, and that this may have prejudiced Brits.

The State submitted that he had a history of skipping town when caught out, and should not be granted bail.

He's expected back in court in September.

Related Links
Second bail bid for man accused of befriending women, then making off with money and goods
Man accused of defrauding wealthy women goes on hunger strike at Stellenbosch prison
Cops warn women of falling for romance scams: Fairytale turns to nightmare for Howick mom who...
Read more on:
cape towncourts
Lottery
1 winner bags R363k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
58% - 6385 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1350 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 3298 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.19
(+0.69)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(+1.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.45
(+1.06)
ZAR/AUD
12.43
(+0.95)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.12)
Gold
1963.23
(-2.06)
Silver
27.42
(-1.71)
Platinum
943.00
(-1.36)
Brent Crude
45.50
(+0.20)
Palladium
2166.54
(-0.38)
All Share
56433.28
(-1.04)
Top 40
52137.86
(-1.14)
Financial 15
10192.87
(+0.30)
Industrial 25
74104.47
(-1.05)
Resource 10
58039.35
(-1.68)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo