58m ago

add bookmark

Bail for former attorney accused of embezzling R6m from RAF

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock

A 43-year-old former attorney, who was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), was granted R10 000 bail by the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Maboku Solomon Maponya was struck off the roll by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in 2018, NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Tuesday.

He had been a practicing attorney, based in Tzaneen.

READ | Former lawyer accused of stealing RAF money from disabled cyclist who was hit by truck

"The Hawks received a tip-off that the suspect claims money from the RAF, on behalf of the beneficiaries," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

"Maponya used his Trust Bank account to claim money from the RAF and didn't pay the beneficiaries. He personally and unduly benefitted an amount of R6 million rand."

He is expected back in court on 10 December 2020 for disclosure of the docket.

He was warned not to interfere with the State's witnesses.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Road Accident Fund employee accused of corruption, appears in court
Four years behind bars for fraudster who pretended to be RAF employee
Gauteng health collects over R500m from RAF claims
Read more on:
polokwanelimpopocourts
Lottery
2 players bag R178k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think president-elect Joe Biden can unite America?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, he is a unifier
16% - 1464 votes
No, he won't heal the rifts
37% - 3310 votes
Maybe, but it's going to be hard
47% - 4173 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
view
ZAR/USD
15.60
(-1.62)
ZAR/GBP
20.69
(-2.15)
ZAR/EUR
18.45
(-1.41)
ZAR/AUD
11.37
(-1.51)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-1.34)
Gold
1875.30
(+0.28)
Silver
24.13
(-0.22)
Platinum
885.00
(+1.89)
Brent Crude
41.96
(+7.48)
Palladium
2453.00
(-0.17)
All Share
57672.12
(+0.64)
Top 40
52922.51
(+0.45)
Financial 15
11377.06
(+3.91)
Industrial 25
80216.22
(-1.79)
Resource 10
52719.33
(+2.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing

30 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Never too late: Durban pensioner, 75, obtains master's degree in nursing
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

8h ago

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity

29 Oct

'Angels do exist': Cape Town diner leaves a R4,000 tip for charity
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20307.9) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo