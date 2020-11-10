Bail for former attorney accused of embezzling R6m from RAF

A 43-year-old former attorney, who was arrested for allegedly embezzling money from the Road Accident Fund (RAF), was granted R10 000 bail by the Tzaneen Magistrate's Court, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Maboku Solomon Maponya was struck off the roll by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria in 2018, NPA regional spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said on Tuesday.

He had been a practicing attorney, based in Tzaneen.

"The Hawks received a tip-off that the suspect claims money from the RAF, on behalf of the beneficiaries," Malabi-Dzhangi said.

"Maponya used his Trust Bank account to claim money from the RAF and didn't pay the beneficiaries. He personally and unduly benefitted an amount of R6 million rand."

He is expected back in court on 10 December 2020 for disclosure of the docket.

He was warned not to interfere with the State's witnesses.

- Compiled by Jeanette Chabalala