Bail granted to woman charged with hiring hitmen to wipe out parents, siblings

Bail has been set at R 10 000 for the woman charged with ordering a hit on her family.

She and the alleged hitmen were back in the Brits Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The matter will be back in court on 30 March.

The alleged hitmen, who are cousins, were also granted bail.

Onthatile Sebati, 20, and the alleged hitmen - Kagiso and Tumelo Mokone, both aged 23 - appeared in court on Wednesday, and bail was set at R10 000 for all three.

Magistrate Elna Moolman ordered that they report to their nearest police station every Monday and Friday.

She said:

The applicants are not to communicate with each other in any form.

At the age of 15, Sebati is alleged to have hired the Mokones to murder her police officer father Lucky Sebati, mother Mmatshepo, brother Quinton and pregnant sister Tshegofatso. The family was gunned down at their home in December 2016. Sebati was the only surviving family member.

The Mokones were arrested after Sebati allegedly confessed to North West police at the beginning of December that she had hired them to kill her parents, 18-year-old pregnant sister and 6-year-old brother.

During the bail application, the investigating officer Colonel Isaac Tlhapi testified that in her confession Sebati said that she had ordered the hit because she had wanted freedom from her family, who had mistreated her and restricted her movement.

The matter was postponed to 30 March.

