Bail hearing for 11 accused of murdering Cape Town e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala postponed

Lisalee Solomons
Abongile Mafalala, 30, was killed during a mob attack in Parkwood, Cape Town, on 31 May, 2022. Photo: Facebook
The bail application in the Wynberg Magistrate's Court for the 11 people accused of murdering Cape Town e-hailing driver Abongile Mafalala was postponed until next week due to a dispute over the severity of the offence.

The court heard the State was set to provide a schedule certificate for accused 6, Ashwin Tifflon. 

"All the other accused, through their legal representatives, agreed they were being charged under Schedule 6, but the accused [Tifflon] is opposed to that," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

The Mafalala family and a group of people protested outside the court, demanding that "no bail be given to killers".

Abongile's friend, Thobeka Pikini, said she was happy the accused would remain behind bars for a little longer.

"We just want justice. They took an innocent life from us, we want nothing more than to see those who did this to Abongile to rot in jail," said Pikini.

Abongile was robbed, beaten and set alight in Parkwood, Grassy Park, in May by a mob who wrongly assumed he was in the area to kidnap children.


