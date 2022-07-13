23m ago

Bail hearing postponed for father and son accused of trafficking 39 Mozambicans

Zandile Khumalo
Cornelis Johannes Uys, and Cornelis Johannes Albertus Uys.
The bail hearing of a father and son who are accused of trafficking 39 Mozambicans, including children younger than five, will continue on Friday.

Cornelis Johannes Uys, 60, and his son, Cornelis Johannes Albertus Uys, 23, appeared in the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for their bail hearing.

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the defence presented its argument in the bail application and the matter was postponed to Friday for the continuation of the hearing.

This is the second postponement since Uys and his son appeared in court on Monday along with their co-accused, Carlos Bernardo Guambe, 34, and Gabriel Bernardo Guambe, 34 - brothers from Mozambique.

According to Sekgotodi, the men are accused of trafficking 39 people, including seven women and nine children under the age of five. 

The two brothers abandoned their bail application and are expected to appear in court again on 18 July.



PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

