Bail hearing postponed for father and son accused of trafficking 39 Mozambicans

The bail hearing of a father and son who are accused of trafficking 39 Mozambicans, including children younger than five, will continue on Friday.



Cornelis Johannes Uys, 60, and his son, Cornelis Johannes Albertus Uys, 23, appeared in the Belfast Magistrate's Court on Tuesday for their bail hearing.

According to Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi, the defence presented its argument in the bail application and the matter was postponed to Friday for the continuation of the hearing.

This is the second postponement since Uys and his son appeared in court on Monday along with their co-accused, Carlos Bernardo Guambe, 34, and Gabriel Bernardo Guambe, 34 - brothers from Mozambique.

According to Sekgotodi, the men are accused of trafficking 39 people, including seven women and nine children under the age of five.

The two brothers abandoned their bail application and are expected to appear in court again on 18 July.







