Bail hearing postponed for three accused of stealing from Enyobeni tavern victims

The bail application of three people accused of stealing valuables from the bodies of some of the 21 teens who died at a tavern in East London in June, was postponed in the East London Magistrate's Court.

Aphiwe Rawuti, Someleze Dyani and Sinobom Ntyintyi were apprehended last week and briefly appeared in court on Tuesday.

It is alleged that they were caught on camera stealing valuables from dead or dying teen patrons at Enyobeni tavern. They are not linked to the teens' deaths, according to police.

Due to a full court roll, Magistrate Luyanda Gobingca moved their bail application to Monday.

Gobingca told the three accused that the investigating officer in the case would attend the bail hearing.

The three men stood silently and appeared embarrassed as they stood in the dock.

Dyani was dressed in a Uzzi-branded hoodie and Ntyintyi used a red scarf to cover his face. Rawuti wore a black hoodie.

A fourth accused - a 16-year-old boy who can't be identified - was released into the custody of his parents.

His case was separated from that of his co-accused and it was postponed to 30 August.

The investigation into the cause of the teens' deaths at the tavern is still under way.