Bail judgment next week for five people accused of helping Thabo Bester escape

Five people accused of helping convicted rapist and killer Thabo Bester escape from a maximum-security prison last year will have to remain behind bars a bit longer after their bail application was postponed for judgment.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabisi postponed the matter to next week Monday, 29 May.

During proceedings in the Bloemfontein Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, the defence lawyers gave the court their closing arguments.

The accused - Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Motenyani Masukela, Tieho Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen - allegedly aided Dr Nandipha Magudumana to help her lover, Bester, escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre last May.

A burnt body was found in Bester's cell; later it was revealed the body was actually that of Free State man, Katlego Bereng.

Advocate Kagisho Moruri, who represents Matsoara and Makhotsa, told the court that when his clients deposed to their affidavits, they did not possess the complete police docket.

"Therefore, they did not know which case to make."

Moruri argued that had it not been for the testimony of the investigating officer in the case, the accused would not have known how they are alleged to be linked to the crimes they are accused of.

Moruri submitted that the State made several submissions about the investigating officer's credibility.

But he added: "If the investigating officer speaks from a point from what he heard from other people, his credibility, strong or otherwise, shouldn't be a factor."

Meanwhile, Lipholo's advocate, Tshotlego Makamedi, told the court that his client was solely responsible for his seven children.

Four of the children had different mothers.

"They are staying with him. Just before this escape, he then married his current wife he is staying with. It then means that he is the person who is solely responsible for his children.

"All the rights and the responsibility are upon him. The interests of the children of applicant two [are] paramount in terms of the Constitution," Makamedi told the court.

Masilo Koenane, who represents Masukela, argued that the court should consider all factors before making a ruling.

Koenane argued that the mother of Masukela's children was not working and that Masukela was the breadwinner and the primary caregiver.

Jansen's lawyer, Gary Botha, submitted that his client was also the primary caregiver for her children.

"She placed her circumstances before court. She has two children from two different men [and] they are only financially paying towards the maintenance.

"The children are staying with the applicant, where she is staying with her father and mother due to the fact that she was suspended and dismissed. It is my submission that applicant 5 is the primary caregiver for both her children."

