Behind bars: KZN man in court for 'stealing Lindt chocolate then trying to shoot cop'

Sharika Regchand
A KZN man allegedly tried to steal hundreds of rands of Lindt chocolate.
A KZN man allegedly tried to steal hundreds of rands of Lindt chocolate.
  • A Pietermaritzburg nurse is accused of having stolen hundreds of rands worth of chocolate, then tried to shoot a police officer.
  • The State has opposed bail for the man, on the basis that he is dishonest.
  • He is accused of initally having given police a false name.

The state on Thursday opposed bail being granted to an alleged chocolate thief who tried to shoot a policeman because he is "dishonest" and can’t be trusted.

The man is a nurse at Townhill Hospital, Pietermaritzburg. His name has been confirmed as Yesagen Naidoo (40). Initially he told police that his name was Anil Singh. He also gave the wrong residential address, which has resulted in the bail verdict being delayed.

This is because police have to go to the address he has now provided to verify if he lives there.

Naidoo was allegedly caught stealing Lindt chocolates from Checkers at the Scottsville Mall in Pietermaritzburg.

He is charged with theft, robbery or alternatively another count of theft, resisting arrest and attempted murder on 21 August.

He allegedly stole four Lindt Swiss premium chocolate slabs valued at R399.95, four Lindor Lindt hazelnut chocolates valued at R171.96 and five Lindt Lindor milk chocolates worth R214.95.

While a police officer, Colin James Scott, was placing him under arrest and trying to get his signature on a form inside a room at Checkers, Singh allegedly grabbed hold of his firearm. He then pulled the trigger twice, but the firearm did not go off.

Conviction

Testifing on why he should be given bail, Naidoo said he had just one previous conviction for reckless and negligent driving, is unmarried, a nurse at Townhill Hospital and he has a fixed address.

He also said he had no passport.

Under cross examination he said he gave the wrong details to police because, "I was not thinking right, I was panicking".

He added that the security guard at Checkers slapped him and when he was asked for his address, he thought the guard was going to name him on social media so he gave the name of a friend and a wrong street address.

Naidoo said that while at the police station he tried to tell the truth but was not given an opportunity to do so. He did not go into the merits of the alleged crimes.

His advocate, Martin Krog, said that based on his personal circumstances, he should be granted bail.

Read more on:
pietermaritzburgcrime
