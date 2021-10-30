1h ago

Bakkie carrying passengers from funeral in Gauteng overturns, 13 injured

Sesona Ngqakamba
Thirteen people were injured, and two airlifted after a bakkie overturned on its way from a funeral in Fochville on Saturday afternoon.(SUPPLIED by ER24)
Thirteen people, including teenagers, were injured after being thrown off a bakkie which overturned in Kokozi, Fochville, in Gauteng on Saturday. 

The group were travelling from a funeral when the vehicle they were in overturned. 

According to ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak, some passengers were airlifted to the hospital. 

READ | 2 drivers killed, 6 children critically injured in head-on collision in Johannesburg

Vermaak said the circumstances surrounding the accident were unclear.

When paramedics arrived at the scene at around 13:00, they found that eight teenagers, aged between 12 and 16, and five adults had sustained minor to moderate injuries, Vermaak said. 

Two of the teenagers, aged 15 and 16, sustained critical head injuries. 

An emergency medical helicopter airlifted some of the passengers to hospital. 

Three others were transported to Carletonville Provincial Hospital by ambulance. 

Read more on:
er24gautengjohannesburgaccidents
