One person has died after a bakkie and a truck collided along the N2 in Durban on Sunday, paramedic services said.

The bakkie driver, believed to be in his 60s, suffered serious injuries and was declared dead on the scene.

"According to community members, the truck driver tried to drive away and was stopped down the road by community members. That will be up to the police to verify and investigate," said Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle Van Reenen.

Police were on the scene to investigate.