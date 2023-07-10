Bakkie overturns on N1 in Cape Town, killing 5 children and injuring 3 other people

Five children were killed in a horror crash on Sunday night when the Ford Bantam bakkie they were travelling in along with six others overturned on the N1 near Brackenfell shortly before midnight.

The children, aged one to 10, died on the scene, according to Western Cape police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk.

"A Ford Bantam was travelling on the N1 [in the] direction [of] Cape Town from the Koue Bokkeveld to Du Noon when the vehicle [was involved in] an accident," he said. "An adult male was arrested and will appear in court once charged."



Three other people were rushed to hospital for treatment and a female passenger was taken to Brackenfell SAPS for counselling.

Van Wyk said police were investigating a culpable homicide case.

Mobility department spokesperson Jandre Bakker said the main road had to be closed to motorists while the scene was cleared.

Police are urging anyone who has any information about the accident to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.



