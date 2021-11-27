44m ago

add bookmark

Ballito Rage to go ahead with vaccine certificates and rapid tests, despite new Covid-19 variant

accreditation
Nicole McCain
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Matrics at the 2019 Rage festival. Photo: Kgosi Motsepe
Matrics at the 2019 Rage festival. Photo: Kgosi Motsepe
  • The Ballito Rage festival will go ahead this week, event organisers have said.
  • Organisers say "all available Covid-19 safety precautions" are in place.
  • More than 840 people contracted Covid-19 at the event last year.

Ballito Rage festival organisers say the festival will go ahead this week, despite concerns over the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The festival was set to take place from Tuesday to Monday 6 December, and attendees would be expected to comply with strict Covid-19 protocols, said Darren Sandras, a spokesperson for the event organisers.

Last year's festival turned into a super spreader event and saw a number of Covid-19 infections among staff and attendees. More than 840 people at the event tested positive for Covid-19, News24 previously reported.

Shortly after, all other Rage Festival events were postponed.

"Ballito Rage reiterates that is has all available Covid-19 safety precautions in place, well beyond those mandated by government and advised by our highly skilled Covid-19 team," said Sandras.

"We rely on information, guidelines and mandates from government and the national and local departments of health relating to Covid-19. Any changes that may be communicated or required will be effected as needed."

READ | Rage festival report: Two people knew they had Covid-19, but still went to the event

At this year's event, all attendees and staff must be fully vaccinated and show digital proof of vaccination. These would be verified before entry was allowed, said Sandras.

In addition, two Rapid Antigen tests would be required during the festival for guests and staff, one on the first day of arrival and one of the third day of attendance.

"We have further mandated that a negative Covid-19 test must be presented by every guest on arrival at the festival," said Sandras.

"All testing data will be sent to the Department of Health daily who have a task team in support."

Sandra previously told News24 that the event organisers were "devastated" that some attendees at the previous event had contracted the virus "despite all efforts before and during the festival".

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Matric Rage Festival to expand to Margate
Plett Rage planned for December amid Covid-19 uncertainty
Howard Feldman | Push back against Plett Rage, and just say no
Read more on:
ballitokwazulu-natalcoronavirusrage festival
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The EFF has voted with the DA to ensure they now govern Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni. Was this:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
A brilliant strategic move by the DA not to make formal coalition agreements
24% - 1652 votes
A brilliant strategic move by the EFF to force the DA to negotiate with them
16% - 1101 votes
A recipe for disaster and five more years of unstable local government
59% - 4001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

11h ago

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.27
-1.9%
Rand - Pound
21.71
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
18.42
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.59
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.2%
Gold
1,792.60
0.0%
Silver
23.13
0.0%
Palladium
1,751.49
0.0%
Platinum
955.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.72
-11.6%
Top 40
62,411
-2.6%
All Share
68,615
-2.8%
Resource 10
64,074
-2.5%
Industrial 25
92,909
-1.3%
Financial 15
12,995
-6.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours

26 Nov

WATCH | Sarmiethon challenge: Cape Town NGO makes 50 000 sandwiches in 8 hours
WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs

25 Nov

WATCH | Local self-taught watchmaker brings the past to the present with his designs
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21329.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo