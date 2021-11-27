Ballito Rage to go ahead with vaccine certificates and rapid tests, despite new Covid-19 variant

The Ballito Rage festival will go ahead this week, event organisers have said.

Organisers say "all available Covid-19 safety precautions" are in place.

More than 840 people contracted Covid-19 at the event last year.

Ballito Rage festival organisers say the festival will go ahead this week, despite concerns over the new Covid-19 Omicron variant.

The festival was set to take place from Tuesday to Monday 6 December, and attendees would be expected to comply with strict Covid-19 protocols, said Darren Sandras, a spokesperson for the event organisers.

Last year's festival turned into a super spreader event and saw a number of Covid-19 infections among staff and attendees. More than 840 people at the event tested positive for Covid-19, News24 previously reported.

Shortly after, all other Rage Festival events were postponed.

"Ballito Rage reiterates that is has all available Covid-19 safety precautions in place, well beyond those mandated by government and advised by our highly skilled Covid-19 team," said Sandras.

"We rely on information, guidelines and mandates from government and the national and local departments of health relating to Covid-19. Any changes that may be communicated or required will be effected as needed."

READ | Rage festival report: Two people knew they had Covid-19, but still went to the event

At this year's event, all attendees and staff must be fully vaccinated and show digital proof of vaccination. These would be verified before entry was allowed, said Sandras.

In addition, two Rapid Antigen tests would be required during the festival for guests and staff, one on the first day of arrival and one of the third day of attendance.

"We have further mandated that a negative Covid-19 test must be presented by every guest on arrival at the festival," said Sandras.

"All testing data will be sent to the Department of Health daily who have a task team in support."

Sandra previously told News24 that the event organisers were "devastated" that some attendees at the previous event had contracted the virus "despite all efforts before and during the festival".